US diplomat admits to spying for Cuba for decades

A former career U.S. diplomat told a federal judge Thursday that he will plead guilty to charges that he worked for decades as a secret agent for communist Cuba, a surprisingly quick resolution to a case that prosecutors called one of the most brazen betrayals in the history of United States foreign policy. service.

Manuel Rocha's stunning fall from grace could result in a lengthy prison sentence after the 73-year-old said he would admit to federal charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government.

Prosecutors and Rocha's attorney said the plea deal included an agreed-upon sentence, but they did not disclose details during Thursday's hearing. He is due back in court on April 12, when he is expected to formalize his guilty plea and be sentenced.

“I agree,” Rocha, shackled at his hands and ankles, said when U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom asked him if he wanted to change his guilty plea. Prosecutors, in exchange, agreed to drop 13 counts, including wire fraud and false statements.

The brief hearing shed no new light on the question that has proved elusive since Rocha's arrest in December: What exactly he did to help Cuba while working at the State Department for two decades? This included stints as ambassador to Bolivia and senior posts in Argentina, Mexico, the White House and the U.S. Interests Section in Havana.

“Ambassador Rocha,” as he preferred to be called, was well known among Miami’s elite for his aristocratic, almost regal appearance, which suited his Ivy League background. His post-government career included time as special advisor to the commander of the United States Southern Command and, more recently, as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and Cuba's hardliners, a figure his friends and prosecutors say Rocha adopted to hide his true allegiances.

Peter Lapp, who oversaw FBI counterintelligence against Cuba between 1998 and 2005, said the quick resolution of the case benefits not only old Rocha but also the government, which has much to learn about the penetration of Cuba in American foreign policy circles.

Typically, in counterintelligence cases, the defendant is charged with espionage. But Rocha was charged with the less serious offenses of acting as a foreign agent, which carry maximum sentences of five to 10 years in prison, making it easier for prosecutors and Rocha to reach to an agreement.

“It’s a win-win for both sides,” said Lapp, who led the investigation into Ana Montes, the highest-ranking U.S. official ever convicted of spying for Cuba. “He gets a large reward and the chance to see his family again, and the United States will be able to do a full assessment of the damage, which it could not do without his cooperation.”

But the abrupt deal sparked criticism within the Cuban exile community, with some legal observers fearing it amounted to a slap on the wrist.

“Any conviction that would allow him to see the light of day again would not be justice,” said Carlos Trujillo, a Miami lawyer who served as U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States during the Trump administration. “He is a spy for a foreign adversary who is putting American lives in danger.”

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

