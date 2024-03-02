Biden says US will begin aid drops to Gaza





President Biden said Friday that the United States will begin airdropping humanitarian relief supplies to Gaza, a move prompted by the dozens of Palestinians who were killed when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid convoy in the city of Gaza a day earlier.

Innocent people found themselves caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get help, Biden said before meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni . And we must do more, and the United States will do more.

Mr. Biden said the United States would work with Jordan, which has been at the forefront of airdrop efforts to Gaza, as well as other allies to deliver aid by air and that supplies could eventually also be delivered by sea.

Aid to Gaza is far from enough right now, Biden said. Innocent lives are at stake, as are those of children.

Mr Biden and Ms Meloni discussed efforts to prevent the war in Gaza from becoming a wider conflict, as well as support for Ukraine and measures to combat human trafficking and global migration.

John F. Kirby, a senior National Security Council official, said the first airdrops would focus on food, followed by water and medicine. A US military official said the Air Force was considering cutting 50,000 meal rations.

The Biden administration has been considering airdrops for some time, but has so far chosen not to do so, in part because of the logistical challenges of dropping aid into a dense war zone. But Mr Kirby said Thursday's chaos highlighted the need to find more creative ways to deliver aid more quickly and on a larger scale.

The deaths around the convoy have put the humanitarian crisis in Gaza front and center for administration officials, they say. Officials said they did not know exactly what happened at the convoy, but believed Thursday's disastrous events showed the lack of security in Gaza, highlighting the failure of Israel's war and the increasingly desperate situation of the Palestinians there.

These deaths could prove to be something of an inflection point, prompting the White House to put more pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid.

Mr. Kirby said the deaths show the need for Hamas and Israel to agree to a ceasefire and release hostages held in Gaza. A pause in Israeli military operations would allow more humanitarian aid to arrive in the territory more quickly, he said.

Many questions remain unanswered about the killings around the humanitarian convoy on Thursday, for which the Israeli army and Gaza officials have presented divergent versions.

Gaza health authorities say more than 100 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured Thursday when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds gathered near a humanitarian convoy in Gaza City. Witnesses said they saw people shot as they ran toward aid trucks.

The Israeli military said a large crowd rushed the convoy and that Israeli forces fired on a crowd that was moving in a way that put them in danger. The Israeli army said most of the deaths were due to trampling and that people had also been run over by the aid trucks.

Mr. Kirby said the Biden administration believed Israel was conducting a fair investigation into the violence.

There is every indication that they are taking this seriously, Kirby said, adding that the United States wants answers as quickly as possible. Let's see what they come up with and what they learn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/01/world/middleeast/airdrop-aid-gaza-civilian-deaths.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos