UK Open: Luke Littler beats James Wade as Michael van Gerwen loses to Mensur Suljovic at Minehead | dart news





Teenage sensation Luke Littler survived a late fightback from James Wade to reach the fifth round of the UK Open, while Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock early exit at Minehead.

The 17-year-old, playing in his first major tournament since reaching the World Championship final, averaged 101.81 and recorded a more than four-ton finish against Wade, who beat him at the Players Championship event last month.

Littler built an 8-2 advantage over the 2021 champion before losing five of the next six legs before recovering to win 10-7 and set up a last-32 meeting with Martin Schindler.

Andrew Gilding began his title defense with a 10-7 win over Josh Payne, while three-time champion Van Gerwen lost by the same margin against Mensur Suljovic.

Image: Michael van Gerwen was knocked out on the opening night of the UK Open. Littler passed the Wade challenge.

Littler threw a 109 checkout for his opening leg and fired 12 darts to break into the next stage en route to a 3-1 lead, but Wade fired in a 167 checkout to reduce the gap to one.

The teenager took control after the break, firing 'The Big Fish' over five straight leg runs before missing two darts to take a 9-2 lead, allowing Wade to reduce the deficit.

Wade made it to 104 for a 15-dart break and his next throw hold made it 8-5, before Littler took the 14th leg with a bullseye-bullseye finish to claim victory.

Wade kept his hopes alive with a 109 before making a huge break with an 11-darter to leave with just two strokes remaining, before Littler made a 72 to secure his place in the next round.

Image: Luke Littler

“If my game is there every game, I don’t see why I can’t win,” Littler said. “I don't care who I play. Playing in front of thousands of people every week is what I dream of. I just take it in my stride.”

Who else impressed in Round 4?

Suljovic came from 5-2 down against Van Gerwen and then recorded a checkout of 118 for his first win of five in a row, beating last year's runner-up 10-7.

Former world champion Michael Smith beat Joe Cullen 10-7 and Peter Wright beat Joshua Richardson 10-3. Schindler, on the other hand, survived six match darts in the decider to overtake former world champion Gerwyn Price.

Raymond van Barneveld lost the final leg decider to Luke Woodhouse and Jonny Clayton also needed a final leg to defeat Tim Wolters. Graham Usher hit 100 points in the deciding leg to secure a surprise win over Ryan Searle.

World champion Luke Humphries beat Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-7, while Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall, Gary Anderson and Jonny Clayton all finished.

The action continues on Saturday with rounds 5 and 6 taking place over two sessions, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals taking place on Sunday on the main stage.

The Premier League continues in Brighton. League leader Van Gerwen takes on former world champion Night Five runner-up Rob Cross.

Nathan Aspinall faces Luke Littler in another eye-catching showdown, Luke Humphries meets Gerwyn Price in last year's World Grand Prix final, and Michael Smith plays Peter Wright.

Premier League Darts continues on Sky Sports on Thursday 7 March with 17 weeks of extravaganza at the Brighton Centre, leading up to the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on Thursday 23 May.

