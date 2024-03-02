Taylor Swift 'already wrote' love songs about Travis Kelce





When Taylor Swift falls in love, it's written all over her face and in her songs.

Taylor has previously written songs about Travis [Kelce], a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. She wrote at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.

According to the insider, Swift's songs are very personal but dedicated fans might not hear them.

She probably won't share them with anyone. They are very special, adds the source. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis inspired her.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, have been dating since the summer of 2023 and made their public debut at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games in September. As the couple's romance intensified, Swift continued to attend Kelces football games throughout the 2023-2024 season, which culminated with Super Bowl LVIII last month.

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates won their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy in February at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium. Swift watched from a private box alongside her family, Kelce's family and several of her close friends. After the match, she took to the field to celebrate with her boyfriend.

Thanks for coming, baby,” Kelce gushed in postgame footage shared by The CWs Inside the NFL. Thanks for coming. Thank you for your support. Thanks for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby.

Swift performed several Eras Tour concerts in Japan a few days before the big game. She went to the Super Bowl on her day off before resuming her overseas tour in Australia. Kelce went to see one of her shows in Sydney, sitting in the VIP tent with Swift's father, Scott, and handing out Swift-themed guitar picks to other concertgoers.

While Kelce left Australia the next day to attend a friends' bachelor party in Las Vegas, a second source previously confirmed to Us that he planned to attend even more shows during the league's offseason. NFL.

Swift is also looking forward to what's next with Kelce when her Eras tour wraps up later this year.

Taylor can't wait for her tour to be over so she can spend more time with him, the first source said, adding that Swift and Kelce are madly in love.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson

