Weekend Money: Why Is Everyone Wearing 'Old Money' Style? And what does that tell us about our world now? | uk news





Ahead of next Wednesday's Budget, this post will sort out speculation about potential announcements and what various industry bodies are asking Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to do.

tax relief

Mr Hunt is under pressure from Tory MPs to cut taxes and has previously hinted he will have the measure up his sleeve as a pre-election giveaway.

But the Prime Minister recently raised doubts about the ability to do this by March given the high cost of servicing government debt and the fact that the UK is entering a recession.

Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics think he could have $25 billion to play with.

Former Chancellor George Osborne told his podcast Political Money that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt were arguing over whether to cut income tax.

No. 10 wants to make cuts, but the Office for Budget Responsibility considers such a move to be inflationary, he added.

National insurance cuts

Mr Hunt could decide to cut National Insurance by 1p again, at a cheaper cost of around $5 billion.

According to The Times, this is something the Prime Minister is mulling over after shelving an unaffordable 2p cut in income tax.

Stealing Labor Policy Against ‘Nomedom’

The Prime Minister is considering scrapping the tax breaks enjoyed by Britons living abroad for tax purposes, Sky News reported.

Changing non-domestic tax status, meaning non-doms do not have to pay tax on money earned outside the UK, was a Labor pledge previously criticized by Jeremy Hunt.

There are around 68,800 nondomes in the UK, according to the latest figures from HMRC, calculated for the tax year ending 2022.

The Prime Minister's wife, Akshata Murty, enjoyed the benefits of this status until two years ago when she pledged to pay UK tax on her overseas earnings.

vape duty

The same report said Mr Hunt was considering a “vaping product levy” that would be paid by importers and vape manufacturers to make the vaping habit more unaffordable for children.

Downing Street confirmed to Sky News that the levy was being considered “optional”.

Tips for first-time buyers

Mr Hunt is said to be drawing up proposals for a 99% mortgage scheme ahead of the budget, separate from the tax cuts.

According to the Financial Times, first-time buyers would be able to put down a 1% deposit, with the government acting as guarantor of the loan.

However, according to The Telegraph, it has now been scrapped.

There was reportedly a backlash from lenders, who warned it could lead to a surge in defaults among borrowers.

Estate agent Rightmove has urged the Government to implement three policy changes in the Budget to help people move home, and to continue enforcing policies that will disappear in the future.

Tim Bannister, property expert at Rightmove, said: “The government should at least think about making the current first-time buyer stamp duty changes permanent, with the higher thresholds introduced in 2022 expiring next year.”

It also proposed a more localized approach to stamp duty costs, the creation of a mortgage scheme to support first-time buyers and more incentives for landlords to create greener homes for their tenants.

Car insurance, EV and fuel taxes

The UK car industry is pleading with the Prime Minister to help reinvigorate the switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

The Automobile Manufacturers' Trade Association is calling for the value-added tax (VAT) on new EVs to be reduced from 20% to 10%.

Meanwhile, the AA has submitted a list of requests to the Prime Minister.

Maintain the fuel tax freeze. It has been frozen since 2011, but is scheduled to increase by 5p at the end of March. For eco-friendly vehicles, the VAT on on-road electric vehicle charging will be reduced from 20% to 5%, and vehicle consumption tax will be kept lower than that of gasoline and diesel. If mandatory for EVs is introduced after 2025, insurance premium tax (IPT) will be imposed. ) is reduced by 25%. This tax, levied on insurers, is passed on to drivers, adding 67 to the average premium, according to the Association of British Insurers.

hospitality

As businesses continue to struggle, service industry groups have called for action. They want VAT on food and drinks to be reduced from the current 20%, as it has been during the pandemic.

Abolition of inheritance tax

There has been plenty of speculation that Mr Hunt could abolish the estate tax, but considering it raises around $7 billion a year in public services and only 4% of the population pays it, abolishing it would be a huge election gamble. It will.

Lifetime ISA rules overhaul

Mr Hunt has hinted he would be willing to revise the Lifetime Individual Savings Account (LISA) rules as another way for more people to acquire property.

LISA offers a government-backed savings bonus for first home purchases, but there are penalties if you don't use the cash you save for a property or if the property you buy exceeds the current 450,000 limit.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has called for the limit to be raised to take account of rising house prices and the fines to be lowered to make the scheme a more attractive savings vehicle.

Child benefit reform

Mr Hunt could also use the budget to raise the threshold at which the controversial high-income child benefit rate applies.

Anyone currently claiming child benefit will have to repay part of it if they earn over 50,000, and the full amount once they start earning 60,000 per year. It appears to be particularly punitive for single-person households in that one parent earning $50,000 would be punished, but both parents earning $49,000 each would be exempt.

According to the Resolution Foundation, it is estimated that it would cost $2 billion to raise the withdrawal threshold from 50,000 to 70,000, and $4 billion to completely abolish it.

