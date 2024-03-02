Last of Us Season 2 with Manny, Mel, Nora, Owen: Danny Ramirez and more





“The Last of Us” season 2 has added four new cast members, Variety has learned.

Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Ariela Barer (“How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” “Runaways”), Tati Gabrielle (“You,” “Chilling Adventures”) (Sabrina) ), and Spencer Lord (“Riverdale,” “Family Law”) have all joined the second season of the hit HBO series.

Ramirez will play Manny, described as “a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook hides the pain of old wounds and the fear of letting his friends down when they need him most.” Barer will play Mel, described as “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.”

Gabrielle was cast as Nora, “a military medic who struggles to come to terms with the sins of her past.” And Lord will appear as Owen, “a gentle soul trapped in the body of a warrior, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”

Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson. Barer is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Verve and Felker Toczek. Gabrielle is replaced by CAA, manager Deidre Graham and Fox Rothschild. Lord is replaced by RED Management.

These are the final four casts for the second season of “The Last of Us.” Besides returning stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the new season will also feature Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse and Kaitlyn Dever as from Abby. Catherine O'Hara also recently played an undisclosed role.

“The Last of Us” is based on the hit video game of the same name created by Neil Druckmann and developed by Naughty Dog. The official description states that “the story takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to get Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon becomes a brutal and harrowing journey, as they both must travel across the United States and depend on each other to survive. »

“The Last of Us” is written and produced by Craig Mazin and Druckmann. Both also directed episodes of the series. Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, serve as executive producers alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Jacqueline Lesko and Cecil O'Connor. The series is a co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog are producing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/last-of-us-season-2-cast-manny-danny-ramirez-mel-owen-1235927601/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos