Poison sellers linked to suicide forums tracked by BBC





Angus Crawford and Tony SmithBBC News

Example: “I don't sell it. I don't want to be famous,” said Leonid Zakutenko in an interview with the BBC.

A Ukrainian man who sold poison believed to be linked to at least 130 deaths in the UK has been identified by the BBC.

Leonid Zakutenko advertised his services on a website promoting suicide and told an undercover reporter that he sent five parcels a week to the UK.

He has been supplying the same substances as Canadian Kenneth Law, who was arrested last year and now faces 14 murder charges.

Mr Zakutenko denied the claims when approached by the BBC.

He was traced to his home in Kiev and denied selling the deadly chemicals, which the BBC chose not to name.

However, investigations revealed that he had been supplying the substance for several years.

The chemicals can be sold legally in the UK, but only to companies that use them for legitimate purposes.

Suppliers must not sell substances to customers unless they have carried out basic checks on their intended use.

Ingestion of even small amounts can be fatal.

'Derogatory'

Zakutenko was described as a “despicable and evil human being” by the family of his twin sisters Linda and Sarah. They died in London last year after a Ukrainian supplied them with poison.

According to sister Helen Kite, “'death kits' became readily available for a few pounds” after Linda learned about the seller on a popular suicide forum.

She described her sister, 54, as “intelligent, caring and articulate.”

If you have been affected by the issues in this story, help and support is available through the BBC Action Line.

Ms Kite said the lack of action by authorities to prevent her sisters and many others from accessing the chemicals was a “national shame”.

The chemicals Zakutenko sells are discussed openly on forums Linda uses, and members advise each other on what to buy and how to use them.

The chemical may be linked to more than 130 deaths in the UK since 2019, according to scientist Professor Amrita Ahluwalia, an expert in vascular pharmacology at Queen Mary University of London.

She analyzed blood and other samples from deceased people sent by pathologists and police across the UK.

An analysis by Professor Lee Durant Ahluwalia suggests that more than 130 deaths could have been caused by the chemicals.

She found high traces of the chemical in 71% of 187 tests, indicating that at least 133 people may have died as a result of ingesting the chemical.

“Something needs to be done,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

“The issue must be fully investigated based on the intended use. It must be regulated to ensure that it is used for its intended purpose.”

murder charge

Kenneth Lochef was arrested in Canada in May 2023 and is currently charged with 14 counts of murder and assisting suicide.

He is believed to have sold the chemical more than 1,200 times to buyers in 40 countries around the world and has been linked to at least 93 deaths in the UK.

Our investigation found that Zakutenko has been selling the same chemicals since at least November 2020.

He also offers three prescription medications mentioned in online suicide guides.

He even briefly promoted his services on suicide forums such as Mr Law's.

Since then, users have passed along his contact information via direct messages.

Zakutenko was confronted in Kiev by the BBC.

We tracked down Zakutenko to a small apartment in a Soviet-era tower block in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

We challenged him outside the local post office where he was mailing more packages.

We asked him why he sends toxic chemicals to people who want to commit suicide.

“That’s a lie,” he said before putting his hand on our camera and turning to leave.

We know that at least one package contained the chemicals because we placed the order that day and received a tracking number from Zakuetenko shortly after it left the post office.

When asked what he should say to the bereaved families, he replied, “I don’t understand what you’re saying.”

More solid action

David Parfett's son Tom, 22, died in October 2021 after buying and using the same chemicals from Kenneth Law.

Mr Parfett is now campaigning to shut down suicide forums and stop sellers like Zakutenko.

British authorities have known about the chemicals and online trading since at least September 2020, when they were alerted by a coroner investigating the death of 23-year-old Joe Nihill.

Tom Parfett and Joe Nihil

The coroner has written to police, the chief coroner and chemical suppliers warning them of the deadly trade in the substance.

Since then, coroners across the UK have written to various government departments on at least five occasions recommending action on chemicals and suicide forums.

Mr Parfett bought the consignment from Zakutenko in December 2023 because he wanted to test the system to see if authorities were intercepting the parcel.

He received a 'welfare check' from police a few days after ordering, but received the chemicals within a few weeks and no further visits from police.

“Even considering everything we know now about the death toll, I still can’t believe it happened today,” Mr Parfett said.

Similar welfare checks were carried out on British buyers after Kenneth Law was arrested in Canada.

The National Crime Agency has confirmed there have been cases of deaths after police conducted welfare checks on people purchasing substances from Law.

A spokesperson said: “These incidents are dealt with in line with police policy and national guidance.”

FacebookKenneth Law traded on the same forums as Zakutenko and has been linked to at least 93 deaths in the UK.

Both Mr Parfett and Mr Kite are demanding stronger action be taken against the forum where their loved ones Tom and Linda learned about the chemicals.

Mr Kite described the site as “an abhorrent place where the most vulnerable people are pillaged without interference from the authorities, causing untold misery and suffering to those left behind.”

The government says new online safety laws enacted last year will help limit access to these types of forums.

