



Lionel Messi will lead an Argentina team of four players under the age of 20 in two friendlies in the United States in March, with the Copa Amrica and the Paris Olympics in mind.

One of the biggest surprises in coach Lionel Scaloni's squad, named on Friday, was 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentn Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has made an impact at the English Premier League club.

The other three teenagers on the world champion team were forwards; Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton and Valentn Carboni of Monza.

The selection of Ngel Di Mara, 36, suggests that the 16-year-old international wants to play in the Copa and the Olympic Games.

Argentina will face El Salvador on March 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Argentine Football Federation announced Thursday. Argentina was originally scheduled to face Nigeria in Los Angeles, but changed opponents a week later due to visa issues.

Lionel Messi set to miss Inter Miami match as he plays for Argentina in the United States Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Messi, the Argentina captain, is now expected to miss Inter Miami's Major League Soccer match against the New York Red Bulls on March 23.

Argentina's two friendlies in March replace a tour to China canceled after Messi did not play in Miami's preseason match in Hong Kong. Argentina was due to face Nigeria in Hangzhou and Ivory Coast in Beijing.

Messi said before Miami's friendly against a local all-star team in Hong Kong on Feb. 4 that he was suffering from a groin injury, and his absence sparked anger from spectators. He played three days later in Tokyo in an exhibition against Vissel Kobe.

Argentina will also play exhibition games against Ecuador on June 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago and Guatemala five days later at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., before defending its Copa Amrica title in the United States. United this summer.

Argentina team:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martnez (Aston Villa), Walter Bentez (PSV Eindhoven), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Germn Pezzella (Betis), Nehun Prez (Udinese), Nicols Otamendi (Benfica), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicols Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Valentn Barco (Brighton), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) .

Midfielders: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Enzo Fernndez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nico Gonzlez (Fiorentina) .

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Valentn Carboni (Monza), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julin Ivarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martnez (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Rome).

Associated Press reporting contributed to this report.

