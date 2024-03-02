US military begins dropping food in GazaExBulletin





This photo provided by the French army shows an airdrop over the Gaza Strip on January 4. AP .

TEL AVIV, Israel — The U.S. military announced Saturday that it had begun dropping food on the war-torn Gaza Strip, a war-torn enclave in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

“A combined Gaza humanitarian aid airdrop” of more than 38,000 meals along the coast using C-130 aircraft was carried out by US and Jordanian air forces, US Central Command said in a press release.

“We are planning possible follow-on airborne aid delivery missions,” CENTCOM said.

President Biden said Friday that the United States would conduct airdrops in the coming days, “redouble our efforts to open a maritime corridor, and increase land deliveries.”

The collapse of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza has produced heartbreaking results: children are dying of malnutrition, desperately hungry Palestinians are rushing into aid trucks to feed their families, and on Thursday morning, dozens of people were killed while trying to access aid from a convoy heading to Gaza. City.

Routes for delivering aid by land depend on a number of factors, such as border crossings, the availability of drivers in Gaza to receive the trucks and get the supplies where they need to go, as well as permission from the Israeli army for safe passage. .

But the fact that little or not enough aid has reached Gaza has prompted several countries to resort to airdrops to deliver aid. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a quarter of Gaza's approximately 2.2 million residents are “one step away from famine.”

Access to the Gaza Strip has been severely limited since the war began on October 7. That's when Hamas carried out an attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 240, according to Israeli officials. The Israeli response killed at least 30,320 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

But what factors should be considered when using airdrops to deliver aid?

Following Biden's announcement, the International Rescue Committee issued a statement asserting that “airdrops cannot and do not replace humanitarian access.” The group also called for “safe and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid” to Gaza.

According to a 2021 report from the World Food Program, air drops, in addition to costing about seven times more than ground aid would cost, can deliver aid in smaller quantities than truck convoys and require coordination at significant soil in the delivery area. .

On the one hand, drop zones must be designated and cleared ideally they would be an open area, no smaller than a football field at least 210 feet by 330 feet.

This is probably why deliveries were destined for beaches, but sometimes, as in the case of airdrops from Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France, this results in what aid falls into the sea. In another Jordanian effort on Thursday, the wind carried some of the aid to Israel.

The World Food Program report also highlights the need for field coordinators.

“A ground team ensures the drop zone is clear and gives the green light to the crew on board the aircraft to release the cargo. They then coordinate the distribution of the food,” the text states. There is no evidence that anyone is on the ground helping with this process in Gaza.

Another problem: the type of help sent. While no one is arguing that any aid is better than no aid, in a 2016 report written at a time when aid was being flown into Syria, the International Committee of the Red Cross points out that distribution control is necessary to ensure that people do not receive aid. They don't risk their lives by eating bad things.

“The sudden and unsupervised delivery of types of food to people who are malnourished or even hungry can pose serious risks to life. These risks must be weighed against the lack of delivery by air or the delay that 'terrestrial distribution may result', we read.

The UN first began using airdrops in 1973, when the WFP provided humanitarian aid to drought-stricken areas in Africa's Western Sahel region.

NPR's Tom Bowman contributed reporting.

