US begins providing humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza





Palestinians observe destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings and a mosque in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, February 22, 2024 (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

(The Hill) The US military began delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza via C-130 cargo planes on Saturday morning.

Three Air Forces Central planes dropped 66 packages containing about 38,000 meals in Gaza around 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, two officials told The Associated Press.

The drop, expected to be the first of many, comes just days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured in Gaza City when Israeli soldiers opened fire on people rushing to access humanitarian aid. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 30,000 since the war began on October 7.

President Biden announced Friday that the United States would begin providing aid to Gaza as the war continues in the region.

More than 100 people killed as Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians awaiting aid: Gaza officials

Innocent people found themselves caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get help, Biden said. And we must do more, and the United States will do more.

The president added that aid drops are being coordinated with Jordan and acknowledged that resources flowing into Gaza are far from sufficient at present.

The airdrops are seen as a way for the United States to provide aid to the region as negotiations continue for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, permission to deliver more food, medicine, water and other supplies, as well as the release of the remaining hostages held by the militant group.

White House spokesman John Kirby said it was extremely difficult to conduct airdrops in such a populated area.

The C-130 cargo plane is a military aircraft widely used to deliver aid to remote locations due to its ability to land in harsh environments. It can lift up to 42,000 pounds of cargo, the AP reported.

Crews can load batches of supplies onto pallets ready for release at the rear of the aircraft, then release them with a parachute when in the delivery zone. It has been used in the past to deliver aid to Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti and other remote locations, the news wire reported.

The Hill has contacted the Air Force for further comment.

