2024 Ladbrokes UK Open – Day 2 Latest





The 2024 Ladbrokes UK Open continues on Saturday with another bumper double session at Minehead.

The second day of the 600,000-capacity event will see the fifth and sixth rounds take place at Butlin's Minehead Resort, with five UK Open champions set to play.

Reigning champion Andrew Gilding will continue his title defense against 2017 winner Peter Wright, while 2018 champion Gary Anderson will face Chris Dobey in another blockbuster clash.

World champion Luke Humphries plays Denmark's Benjamin Reus, teen superstar Luke Littler meets Martin Schindler, and former winners Nathan Aspinall and Danny Noppert play Damon Heta and Martin Lukeman respectively.

After five rounds, a sixth round draw will be held over two stages on Saturday evening.

Main stage matches throughout the event will be broadcast live on PDC's international broadcast partners including ITV3 or ITV4, DAZN and Viaplay for UK viewers, and on PDCTV for subscribers in the rest of the world.

Saturday's stage two matches will be streamed exclusively for all PDCTV subscribers worldwide, with commentary from Dan Dawson and Paul Nicholson, while matches from stages three and four will also be broadcast live on PDCTV this afternoon.

Click here for match statistics and results.

2024 Ladbrokes UK Open 5th round scheduleSaturday 2 March (1245 GMT)Main StageGary Anderson 10-5 Chris DobeyLuke Littler 10-8 Martin SchindlerDamon Hetta 10-9 Nathan Aspinaluk Humphreys 10-3 Benjamin Drew Royce

Stage 2Jonny Clayton 10-8 Ross SmithRob Cross 10-4 Josh RockStephen Bunting 10-9 Kevin DoetsPeter Wright 10-1 Andrew Gilding

Stage 3Ricky Evans 10-5 Mike De DeckerLuke Woodhouse 10-9 Michael SmithDave Chisnall 10-6 Mensur SuljovicDimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Vincent van der Voort

Stage 4Gian van Veen 10-7 Graham UsherMartin Lukeman 10-9 Danny NoppertKeane Barry 10-3 Ryan MeikleMervyn King 10-9 Krzysztof Ratajski

Evening Session (1900 GMT)Round 6Main StageJonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den BerghLuke Littler v Dave ChisnallMervyn King v Luke HumphriesPeter Wright v Stephen Bunting

Stage 2 Ricky Evans as Luke Woodhouse Martin Lukeman as Gary Anderson Damon Heta Keane as Barry Rob Cross

