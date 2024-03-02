US drops food in Gaza, move criticized by aid groups | Israel's War on Gaza News





US military cargo planes have dropped food on Gaza, in the first of a series of aid drops as humanitarian groups criticize Israel for blocking access to the besieged and bombed strip.

The United States, together with the Jordanian Air Force, carried out a combined airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza to provide critical assistance to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict, US Central Command said Saturday in a press release.

C-130 planes have dropped more than 38,000 meals along the Gaza coast, giving civilians access to essential aid, he added, as the enclave faces crisis humanitarian after nearly five months of war.

US President Joe Biden announced a day earlier that the United States would drop aid there after more than 100 Palestinians were killed in northern Gaza on Thursday while queuing for aid. .

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the United States would conduct several airdrops in the coming weeks, which would be coordinated with Jordan.

Kirby said airdrops have an advantage over trucks because planes can get aid to a particular area quickly. However, in terms of volume, the airdrops will complement, not replace, the ground transport of objects, he added.

The Biden administration is also considering delivering aid by sea from Cyprus, according to a U.S. official.

Since the start of the Israeli war on October 7 following the Hamas attack, Israel has banned the entry of food, water, medicine and other supplies except for a small trickle aid entering the south from Egypt at the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossings. ) crossing.

The United States is weak

The US decision was criticized as ineffective and simply a public relations move by members of international humanitarian organizations.

The airdrops are symbolic and designed to appease the national base, Dave Harden, former USAID West Bank director, told Al Jazeera. What is actually needed is more level crossings [opening] and more and more trucks are arriving every day.

I think the United States is weak and that's really disappointing for me, Harden added. The United States has the ability to force Israel to increase its aid, and by not doing so, it puts our assets and population at risk and risks creating more chaos in Gaza.

British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) echoed Hardens' statement, telling Al Jazeera in a statement that the US, UK and others should instead work to ensure that Israel immediately opens all crossing points into Gaza for assistance.

Oxfam also blasted the Biden administration's plans, calling the efforts an attempt to assuage the guilty conscience of U.S. officials.

As Palestinians in Gaza have been pushed to the brink, sending a paltry, token amount of aid to Gaza without any plan for its safe distribution would not help and would be deeply degrading to Palestinians, Scott Paul, who leads Oxfam's advocacy work with the US government, said in a statement on X.

The United States plans to drop aid to Gaza. My statement:

“Oxfam does not support US airdrops into Gaza, which would serve primarily to ease the guilty conscience of senior US officials whose policies contribute to ongoing atrocities and the risk of famine in Gaza.

1/

Scott Paul (@ScottTPaul) February 29, 2024

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also criticized the United States for its weak and marginal state behavior, failing to provide aid to the Palestinians.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, however, welcomed the American decision.

I commend President Biden for understanding that there is a serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sanders said on X.

Mahjoob Zweiri, director of the Gulf Studies Center in Doha, told Al Jazeera that the international community is not putting enough pressure on Israel to allow waiting aid trucks to enter Gaza by land.

Why not send food via Karem Abu Salem? Zweiri said. There are 2,000 trucks waiting to arrive in Gaza at border crossings, he said, while food and medicine are piling up months past their expiration date.

Why is the international community not putting enough effort into delivering aid in an organized manner? He asked.

