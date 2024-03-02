US makes first airdrop of aid to Gaza





The airdrops, which some humanitarian experts have criticized as insufficient and largely symbolic, contribute to the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to provide vital humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, the statement said. We are currently planning possible follow-on airborne aid delivery missions.

One of the US officials who briefed reporters on the operation on Saturday said 66 pallets had been dropped over Gaza. The official said the drop-off sites were chosen in relatively safe areas where people are sheltering and in need. The United States has not coordinated its operations with Hamas or any other group on the ground, the official said.

The operation was supposed to be the first in a sustained campaign of airdrops, the official said, adding that the United States was also exploring other routes to deliver more aid to Gaza, including by sea. The official and others at the news conference spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations and diplomatic efforts.

The declines came a day after President Biden said the United States would find new ways to deliver aid to Palestinians who desperately need it due to Israel's five-month military campaign to destroy Hamas. . It also comes two days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire around a convoy of aid trucks in northern Gaza.

Although Mr. Biden has implored Israel, which has closed its border with Gaza, to allow more aid, the demand for food, water and medicine after nearly five months of war remains enormous. These conditions have put Mr. Biden under political pressure to do more to help the Palestinians, even as the United States supplies Israel with military equipment.

Despite his frustrations with Israeli political leadership, Mr. Biden refused to threaten to limit U.S. aid to the country in order to shape his military offensive.

Thursday's convoy disaster underscored the desperation facing Palestinians in Gaza, and the fact that land convoys allowed by Israel into the territory have not provided enough relief.

U.S. officials have warned that airdrops cannot move supplies on a convoy scale. Even large military cargo planes, like the C-130 planes used Saturday, can carry only a fraction of the supplies a convoy of trucks can. Additionally, aid dropped on the ground is difficult to secure and distribute in an orderly manner.

The main U.S. goal, officials said at Saturday's press briefing, is to negotiate a pause in the fighting that would allow the entry of much more truck traffic.

The Biden administration is still working to secure a limited ceasefire as well as increased aid to the enclave and the release of vulnerable Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Israel has agreed to a plan that would include a six-week ceasefire, another US official said on Saturday. The official added that the United States and other countries, including Egypt and Qatar, were trying to persuade Hamas to accept the deal.

It is unclear when the next drop will take place, as bad weather was forecast for Gaza on Sunday.

As hunger and disease increase in Gaza, U.S. officials have pressured Israel to allow more humanitarian convoys into the territory, with limited success.

A third U.S. official told reporters Saturday that the shortage of supplies had been worsened by lawlessness in Gaza, making effective distribution difficult. Criminal gangs loot aid and sell it at exorbitant prices. Flooding Gaza with supplies will lower prices and reduce incentives for theft, the official said.

Some humanitarian aid experts have criticized the U.S. airdrops as too limited to make a real difference. Dave Harden, former director of the US Agency for International Development in Gaza, wrote on social media that the airdrops would have no significant humanitarian impact in Gaza.

Without security in the drop zone and coordination with rescuers on the ground, he says, it must be assumed that it is the strongest, not the most vulnerable and needy, who will take and control the food.

On Friday, the International Rescue Committee said airdrops could not replace humanitarian access. The group urged Israel to reopen border crossings in northern Gaza and let in aid. Airdrops divert time and effort away from proven solutions to help on a large scale, the committee said, adding that more than half a million people in Gaza face starvation conditions.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.

