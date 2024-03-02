Increased police aggression towards Gaza march observers in UK | protest





The 71-year-old lawyer accused police officers of deliberately knocking her down and leaving her bloody and unconscious on the ground during a Gaza ceasefire protest in London.

Leslie Wertheimer, who was wearing a hi-vis bib with a legal observer on his back, fell face down as about 30 police rushed towards Westminster Bridge in the first pro-Palestinian protest of 2024.

Wertheimer, who has monitored protest policing since 1990, said no one should rely on strangers for help after being charged, knocked down or harmed by police. Legal observers are there to do their jobs as police officers. Is he there to do a job? The police have no right to threaten us.

Footage shared with the Observer shows officers running towards Westminster Bridge on January 6. At least two male officers appear to pass by and knock on Wertheimer, causing her to fall face-first onto the pavement. At least two of them look down on her as she lies motionless, face down, but none of the officers stop to check if she is injured.

Wertheimer said he has no memory of the fall and believes he lost consciousness. She eventually got help from passers-by. Doctors attending a protest organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign wiped blood from her face and examined a wound in her mouth. She then limped to the hospital with the help of another observer. There she had a pebble removed from her cheek and x-rayed her sprained knee. If I had done that to the police she would have gone to court the next day, she said. We cannot continue to treat the public like this.

Wertheimer lodged a complaint with the Metropolitan Police, who said they were investigating. Supt Gerry Parker, one of those responsible for suppressing protests in London, said: “Anyone who sees this video will naturally be shocked. We are working urgently to find out what happened. She knew the woman was unfortunately injured.

Wertheimer's lawyer, Eva Roszykiewicz, said the incident was particularly shocking. Not only did the officers knock Leslie down, she said, but none of her other people stopped to check on her. Whether you are a legal observer or a member of the public, it is scary.

Police arresting a protester during a march on January 6th. Photo: Henry Nichols/AFP/Getty Images

Legal observers are trained volunteers who monitor protests and provide basic legal advice to protesters. Although it has no special status, the Met has acknowledged in 2021 that it will play an important role in independent police investigations.

Wertheimer believes he may have been targeted because he was videotaping police actions at the protest while police prevented hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters from crossing Westminster Bridge. There was no one else there [in the street when it happened]. She said you couldn't miss me. first two rows [of officers] passed me by The third and fourth lines knocked me out. They could have followed the front row, but decided not to.

Despite 30 years of experience monitoring protests, she is now too scared to work alone. Since then she hasn't been able to go out alone. [the incident] If this happened to me, who would help me?

Netpol, a campaign group that monitors policing, told the Observer that attacks on legal observers appeared to be on the rise. We are seeing more and more police attacks on legal observers. Netpol's Kat Hobbs said this was happening because of growing hostility to protests from police and the Conservative government.

Last month, two legal observers said they were assaulted while monitoring an anti-fascist protest at the University of Manchester. One person claimed he fell to the ground after being struck in the back with a baton. He claimed that when he stood up, he was thrown back to the ground by officers. Another observer claimed she was pushed onto her back by officers and struck twice. As a result of her alleged assault, she suffered bruising to her face and a suspected perforated eardrum. Both men are preparing to make formal complaints to Greater Manchester Police (GMP). A GMP spokesperson said: All allegations of assault by police are a matter of concern and should be reported so that appropriate action can be assessed.

Last week Rishi Sunak claimed the country was sliding into mob rule and asked police to stop protests outside parliament, town halls, MPs' homes and political offices.

Hundreds gathered outside the Barclays Tottenham Court Road branch on Saturday, calling for a boycott of the bank believed to be linked to arms sales to Israel. Protesters criticized Sunak's speech in which he said democracy was being targeted by extremists.

Former teacher Pat Mary said she came because she was disgusted by Sunak's comments. When I heard the talk, I looked online to see if there were any demonstrations. Because even by his incredibly low standards of integrity, that speech went too far.

It was honestly one of the most horrible speeches I can remember. I remember Enoch Powell's 1968 speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/02/police-aggression-towards-gaza-march-observers-on-the-rise-in-uk-as-woman-says-officers-knocked-her-over The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos