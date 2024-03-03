US says Israel more or less accepts Gaza ceasefire framework deal | Israel's War on Gaza News





An agreement is in place for a potential six-week truce in Gaza, a US official said, and Hamas must now make a decision.

The United States says Israel has essentially approved a framework for a ceasefire and prisoner release agreement in Gaza, and it is now up to the Palestinian group Hamas to accept it.

There is a framework agreement. The Israelis have more or less accepted it, a senior US official in the Biden administration told reporters in a conference call on Saturday.

For now, the ball is in Hamas's court, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The announcement comes a day before the planned resumption of talks aimed at reaching a truce agreement in Egypt.

International mediators have been working for weeks to reach an agreement to suspend the fighting before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10.

The framework proposal includes a six-week ceasefire, as well as the release by Hamas of captives considered vulnerable, including the sick, wounded, elderly and women, the US official said.

A deal would also likely allow aid to reach hundreds of thousands of desperate Palestinians in northern Gaza, who humanitarian officials say are at risk of starvation.

Israel has severely restricted the entry of food, water, medicine and other supplies into the Gaza Strip since its war began on October 7.

Palestinians run on street as humanitarian aid is airdropped into Gaza City [AFP]

Dead ends

News of the framework agreement appears to be a significant development on the part of the Americans because they want it to look like a significant development, Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith said, reporting Saturday from Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. .

But it clearly looks like an attempt to increase pressure on Hamas before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins in just over a week, he added, saying the proposal gives them pause. six weeks in the fighting and the promise of additional aid deliveries at a desperate time.

Earlier this week, senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Al Jazeera there was still a significant gap in reaching a deal with Israel, with the Palestinian group calling for a full ceasefire and troop withdrawal Israelis from Gaza.

Naim's comments follow Joe Biden's remarks on Monday that a truce was a week away, comments the US president later walked back.

Al Jazeeras' Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Tel Aviv, said there had been no Israeli response to Biden administration officials' comments on the ceasefire framework.

Over the past week, the only thing we've heard about are impasses over this deal and conflicting reports about where delegations are or are not being sent, she said.

In recent days, several Israeli media outlets have reported that no Israeli delegation will attend the next round of truce negotiations.

A senior Egyptian official said the Egyptian and Qatari mediators are expected to receive a response from Hamas during the Cairo talks scheduled to begin on Sunday. The official also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not publicly authorized to discuss the sensitive discussions.

Hamas has not renounced its position that a temporary truce must be the start of a process to end the war, Egyptian sources and a Hamas official told the Reuters news agency.

However, the Egyptian sources also said that assurances had been offered to Hamas that the terms of a permanent ceasefire would be worked out during the second and third phases of the agreement.

During a week-long truce brokered by Qatar in November, 105 captives were released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/2/us-says-israel-more-or-less-accepts-framework-deal-for-gaza-ceasefire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos