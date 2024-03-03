US plans to drop humanitarian aid to Gaza to ease suffering





Biden administration announces arrival of US aid to Gaza01:50

The United States plans to launch airdrops of food into Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens after nearly five months of war between Israel and Hamas. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports March 1, 2024.

