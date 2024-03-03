



There have been instances of budgets collapsing within minutes of the Prime Minister addressing the House of Commons. Consider George Osborne’s pastry tax. This is one of the many mistakes that made his 2012 budget a permanent mess.

Then there is the poison pill budget. This is the budget that comes out at the end of Parliament when the Prime Minister of the day literally goes broke trying to win over voters and stay in office. If your party loses, the opposition party will have to clean up the mess.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to pillage public finances to provide pre-election benefits to his budget on March 6. He will create room for tax cuts, mainly by increasing the pressure already on Whitehall departments. And whoever is in power after the election will have underfunding, empty coffers, high debt and low growth. As legacies go, the Hunts ranks as one of the worst.

Here we compare six previous poison pill budgets.

Derek Heathcote-Armory, 1958

The 1950s were characterized by a regime of tax cuts, but the Conservative Party's budget ahead of the 1959 general election was an extreme example of cheap stuff, including cuts to income tax, purchase tax (predecessor of value-added tax), beer duty, and surprising tax cuts. Tax levied on movie tickets.

Christopher Hood, a professor of public administration at Oxford University, cited this irresponsible budget as one of the worst examples of pre-election bribery. He said the Prime Minister had made the giveaway seem possible by using predictions of tax overpayments and curbs on public spending, which many had described as fraudulent.

The Conservatives won the 1959 election. But Heathcoat-Amorys' successor, Selwyn Lloyd, took action almost immediately to levy taxes, Hood said. Hood's recent book, The Way the Money Goes, showed that pre-election budget explosions can cause enormous political damage if incumbents turn their backs on lawmakers. He could be re-elected and face huge budgetary consequences. Toxicity Assessment Bribery

Reginald Maudling, 1964

As Tory Prime Minister, Maudling spent much of his time trying to stimulate the economy with tax cuts and increased public spending. Jason Lennard, an economic historian at the London School of Economics, said: The backdrop to his pre-election budget was an already overheated economy where demand was exceeding supply, driving up inflation. But while Maudling talked about sustainable expansion, his economic reforms were minimal and inevitably lost a wheel.

In the 1964 budget, Maudling increased indirect taxes to plan for a soft landing. He also refrained from further income tax cuts, keeping the base rate at 38.75%. Conservative voters abandoned him, and Labor won a narrow victory that October.

Maudling wrote to his Labor successor, James Callaghan: Good luck, sorry the old man left you in such a mess. Toxic Grade Bribery

Tony Barber, 1973Tony Barber left a legacy of inflation to the next Labor government. Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

In 1973, Tory Prime Minister Barber followed Maudling's footsteps. The rush for growth was his answer to the rising unemployment that occurred just a year after Ted Heath's government came to power in 1970.

Barber gave it up in 1972. A year later, he was more cautious, introducing a 10p VAT rate, which was one of the conditions for Britain's accession to the European Economic Community earlier that year.

Conservative voters again punished their leaders for tax increases, and the February 1974 elections resulted in a hung Congress. Amid the energy and fuel crisis triggered by a quadrupling in oil prices, the Labor Party managed to take power through the second election in October.

The barber's boom triggered a surge in inflation and a wave of strikes that hit the new Labor government and eventually led Prime Minister Dennis Healy to ask for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Bribery Toxic Level

Norman Lamont, 1992

It is a history lesson that still gives Labor nightmares. Tory Prime Minister Lamont's budget was packed with giveaways aimed at bolstering his party's chances of victory after a long recession that ended 13 years of Tory government.

Lamont proposed cutting income taxes, automobile sales taxes and betting duties. Labor leader Neil Kinnock dismissed it as a panic-stricken pre-election sweetener, but Labour's opposition to income tax cuts is widely seen as fatal, as it drove the party to higher taxes. The Tories won, Kinnock resigned, and Lamont was left to digest his own poison.

A year later, the prime minister was forced to withdraw much of his previous generosity after it became clear he could not afford it. Toxic Grade Bribery

Ken Clark, 1996

There is a general view that Prime Minister Clark Tory passed on a golden legacy to Prime Minister Tony Blair's government. And it is true that government finances were in a reasonable state when New Labor came to power. But a series of austerity budgets helped Clarke propose modest tax cuts ahead of the 1997 election. A further commitment to keep public spending at a low level for at least two years gives Clarke the fiscal space to raise the inheritance tax threshold.

Gordon Brown felt obligated to stick to Clark's difficult spending targets even as the booming domestic and global economies brought a large influx of cash into Treasury coffers. The Whitehall budget, frozen under Clark, was extended until the end of the century under Brown, and a much-needed overhaul of public services and welfare was delayed until the end of Labour's first term. Toxic Grade Bribery

Alistair Darling, 2010

Labor was caught up in a financial storm that erupted in the US housing market in 2008 and spread across the world. As prime minister, Darling had to spend wartime levels to bail out those caught in the crossfire, primarily British banks. By 2010, he and Prime Minister Gordon Brown were under pressure to keep public finances under tight control.

Ahead of the election, Brown had hoped for an optimistic budget that could beat David Cameron's revamped Tories, but Darling said financial markets remained weak and any signs of further borrowing risked rising debt financing costs and seeing the UK push back. I convinced him. He is on the verge of leaving the European Union like Greece.

To balance the budget, Darling took a scythe to public investment and largely retained his successor, George Osborne, leaving Britain to rue a decade marked by low productivity and slow growth.

Labor suffered in the polls and was punished again after a light-hearted note from Chancellor of the Exchequer Liam Byrne came to light. Reflecting on Maudling's mea culpa, Byrne wrote to his successor: There is no money. This was treated as a confession by Osborne and has been used as a stick to defeat Labor ever since. exclusive bribery

This article was amended on 2 March 2024 to remove reference to the UK's withdrawal from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, which occurred after the 1992 Budget rather than before.

