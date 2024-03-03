Luke Littler beats Dave Chisnall to reach UK Open quarter-finals in first major PDC title challenge | dart news





Luke Littler continues his quest for a first major PDC title after reaching the quarter-finals of the UK Open in Minehead.

The 17-year-old finished runner-up to Luke Humphries in the World Championship final in January and won the Bahrain Darts Masters later that month. He beat Dave Cheesenall in the round of 16 on Saturday night.

Littler won 10-5 after giving up eight of 10 legs at the break and falling behind 3-2. The youngster averaged 103.38 points per game and recorded a 59% checkout success rate.

UK Open: 6th round results

Jonny Clayton 7-10 Dimitri van den Berg Luke Littler 10-5 Dave Chisnall Mervyn King 4-10 Luke Humphreys Peter Wright 9-10 Stephen Bunting Ricky Evans 10-6 Luke Woodhouse Martin Lookman 10-5 Gary Anderson Damon Heta 10-8 Gian van Veen Rob Cross 10-4 Keane Barry

On his chances of winning the tournament, Littler said: “It would be unbelievable. I've never even thought about it. I'll just take it game by game. That's what every player has to do. If you're lucky enough to win it, you'll walk away. On to the next. .”

Littler will face Damon Heta in the last eight. Cazoo Masters champion Stephen Bunting faces world number one Humphries, Rob Cross faces Ricky Evans and Dimitri Van den Bergh faces Martin Lukeman.

Peter Wright, who told Sky Sports' Love the Darts podcast earlier this week he thought he would win the UK Open, lost a last-16 decider to Bunting after fighting back from 9-6 down.

Image: Littler won the Bahrain Darts Masters in January.

Humphries beat Mervyn King 10-4, Cross beat Keane Barry 10-4 and Lukeman beat former two-time world champion Gary Anderson 10-5.

Van den Bergh ousted Jonny Clayton 10-7, Heta beat 21-year-old Dutchman Gian van Veen 10-8 from 7-3 down and Evans ousted Luke Woodhouse 10-6.

Littler: I'm not a morning person!

World number 30 Littler advanced to the fourth round before beating James Wade 10-7 on Friday evening and beating Price conqueror Martin Schindler of Gerwyn 10-8 in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon. and won while falling behind 5-3.

After defeating Schindler, he said, “If everyone didn’t already know, now you know that I am not a morning person.”

Image: World Championship finalist Littler reaches the quarter-finals at Minehead.

“I didn’t eat breakfast this morning and I felt bloated with nothing in my stomach and all the adrenaline. It was really hard to get over the line in the first race.

“After that game, I relaxed, grabbed my phone, went out and had some food. I think I played better in the evening. I think all players play better in the evening.”

Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall were two of the high-profile players to exit the fifth round, losing to Woodhouse and Heta respectively in the last leg decider, with Aspinall squandering an 8-4 lead in defeat to Heta.

Defending champion Andrew Gilding was exiled in the last 32 rounds, losing 10-1 to Wright.

UK Open: Round 5 results

Ricky Evans 10-5 Mike De Decker Luke Littler 10-8 Martin Schindler Michael Smith 9-10 Luke Woodhouse Vincent van der Voort 6-10 Dimitri van den Berg Graham Usher 7-10 Gian van Veen Jonny Clayton 10-8 Ross Smith Damon Heta 10-9 Nathan Aspinall Keane Barry 10-3 Ryan Meikle Peter Wright 10-1 Andrew Gilding Stephen Bunting 10-9 Kevin Doets Dave Chisnall 10-6 Mensur Suljovic Gary Anderson 10-5 Chris Dobey Rob Cross 10-4 Josh Rock Benjamin Reus 3 -10 Luke Humphreys Martin Lookman 10-9 Danny Noppert Krzysztof Ratajski 9-10 Mervyn King

Premier League leaders Michael van Gerwen lost 10-7 to Mensur Suljovic in the fourth round on Friday, before losing 10-6 to Chisnall in Somerset the following afternoon.

