The 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup kicks off with 32 matches between amateurs and professionals





CHICAGO (March 2, 2024) The first round of the annual Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2024 soccer club championship will begin with 64 teams and 32 first-round matches across the country between March 19-21.

The 32 first round competitions will pit amateurs from Open Division and Third Professional Division clubs against each other in direct competition – with huge potential for dramatic results and underdog scenarios. The upcoming first round will mark the first time since 2008 that all clashes will be exclusively contested between amateur and professional teams. Overall, this year's edition of the tournament will feature the most first-round clashes between amateur and professional teams in the tournament's 109-year history, more than double the previous number of 16.

The Open Division teams will be made up of the 11 winners of the four qualifying rounds held between September and November last year. They will be joined in the amateur ranks by SC MesoAmerica – winner of last year's USASA National Amateur Cup and 2023 Springs UPSL national champion AS Frenzi of Florida. Eight additional teams will come from the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and 11 more from USL League Two.

Division III Pro teams participating in the first round will come from MLS NEXT Pro (11), which is debuting as a league in the historic Open Cup, the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) (9), and the USL League One (12).

The pairs between the amateur and professional teams in the first round were drawn geographically taking into account the available venues. When there was no logical geographic match or three or more teams in the same proximity, pairings were determined by random selection. Hosts were selected by random selection.

The first of nine matches on March 19 pits MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC on the road against local qualifying and Open Cup regulars Miami United FC. Tulsa Athletic, the Open Division team that went the furthest in last year's Open Cup, also makes its 2024 debut on Day 1 of the first round. March 20 opens with USL League One pros and 1995 US Open Cup champions the Richmond Kickers taking on Maryland Super Soccer League stars Christos FC in a rematch of the runners-up match tour won by Baltimore area amateurs in 2017.

Also among the 13 matches on March 20 are 2023 Open Cup standouts Chicago House AC and USL League Two, as well as historic Open Cup giants Des Moines Menace of Iowa.

The final day of the first round (March 21) will see a ten-game slate, featuring a Pacific Northwest clash between USL League Two amateurs and tournament debutants Ballard FC and new USL pros League One, Spokane Velocity FC. USL League Twos NoVa FC will travel to Greensboro to take on MLS NEXT Pro's Carolina Core FC.

The 32 winners of the first round will compete in the second round of the tournament in early April.

The winners of this second round will then face the 16 professional teams from Division II of the USL championship who will participate in the competition in the third round. The remaining eight USL Championship teams and eight Major League Soccer (MLS) teams (Atlanta United FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC (reigning US Open Cup champion), Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake , San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City) will participate in the 2024 Open Cup in the round of 16, alongside the winners of the third round.

US Soccer will make its largest-ever investment in the tournament in 2024. With new corporate partners including Marriott, Michelob Ultra, New York Life and Nike, US Soccer has prioritized improving financial incentives for participating teams , including a significant increase in travel reimbursements. The Federation's financial commitment also represents the largest effort to date to promote the tournament, underscoring US Soccer's commitment to fostering a more dynamic Lamar Hunt US Open Cup experience for teams and the fans.

2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Schedule

First round Tuesday, March 19 – Thursday, March 21 Second round Tuesday, April 2 – Wednesday, April 3 Third round Tuesday, April 16 – Wednesday, April 17 round of 16 Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8 round of 16 Tuesday, May 21 – Wednesday, May 22 Quarter-finals final Tuesday July 9 – Wednesday July 10 Semi-final Tuesday August 27 – Wednesday August 28 Final Wednesday September 25*Dates are subject to change

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, now in its 109th year, has crowned a champion since 1914 every year except 2020 and 2021 (due to the Covid-19 pandemic). The storied tournament is played on a single-match playoff basis and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with US Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States was renamed in honor of American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The winner of the 2024 US Open Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money, a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest trophies in team sports Americans contested on a national scale, now on permanent display at the National. Football Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will win $100,000, while the team that moves furthest from each lower division will win a $25,000 cash prize.

Houston Dynamo FC are the defending Open Cup champions, having won the club's second title in the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on September 27 in front of a sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdales.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

