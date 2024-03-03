Britain feels like Nazi Germany: Jews want to leave Britain as anti-Semitism soars





Amid a surge in anti-Semitic incidents following the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, Jews in Britain have said they are considering leaving the country because they feel like they are in Nazi Germany.

Recent figures show more than 4,000 reports of anti-Semitism were made last year, with incidents suffered by terrified residents including physical attacks, threats and accusations of baby killings.

This week Rishi Sunak pledged to donate an additional $54 million to the Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Semitism and provides security for Jewish communities in Britain. CST figures show there were 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents in England last year, up significantly from the previous record of 2,261 in 2021.

And on Friday the Representative Council of British Jews condemned George Galloway's Rochdale by-election victory as a dark day for the British Jewish community. Galloway, who has always denied allegations of antisemitism, won the seat from Labor, who had to disown his candidate, Azhar Ali, after he made highly offensive comments about the October 7 attack.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in the Middle East, anti-Semitism is rapidly increasing in the UK.

Among the victims of abuse in the UK is Jack Christie, 25, who said he had never felt threatened by anti-Semitism until recently. On a train home from a march against anti-Semitism last November, Mr Christie and his friends were targeted by a man who hurled racial slurs at them and threatened assault.

It had nothing to do with the conflict, just a few people holding signs about antisemitism that now will never again mean anything, he told The Independent. Some people were wearing kippahs on their heads, and there were quite a few noticeably Jewish people on the train.

British government adviser warns of 'anti-Semitism tornado'

I was talking to my friend when I heard someone next to me say pig. The man next to me said while using FaceTime, “I’m on a train with dirty Jewish pigs, scum, and baby killers.”

He went on to accuse other passengers of supporting murderers and being assholes, and branded them child molesters.

Christie said no one had said anything to trigger a reaction and that it happened suddenly, adding that he no longer wanted to be openly Jewish on public transportation. It wasn't about Israel, it was just plain anti-Semitic.

Jack Christie said he now hesitates to publicly identify as Jewish on public transport following the abuse.

When he uploaded footage of the incident to social media, the tech expert received a barrage of threats and abuse.

I received a lot of negative comments and even told people to look for the kid in the orange jumper. [himself] And he said I should be lynched. I was scared because something like this happened near where I live. I was looking over my shoulder for a long time and stopped wearing the necklace for a few months.

Another Jew who shared her experience with anti-Semitism was a 47-year-old woman who said she had been attacked several times since October 7.

Sharon, who did not want to give her last name, said she was putting up hostage posters in east London when she was approached by a man who began asking her aggressive questions about her religion and the Israeli conflict.

As she began filming the incident for her own safety, the man pushed her to the ground, snatched her phone and smashed it on the side of the road. The man tried to hit her with his fist as she tried to retrieve her phone, she added.

Sharon wants to leave Britain after two anti-Semitic attacks

This was the second anti-Semitic attack Sharon has suffered in as many weeks. She said she faced a barrage of anti-Semitic abuse while in the Kensal Rise area of ​​London after encountering a woman and her young daughter who had torn down a poster of the missing hostages.

An abusive woman was told she was a child killer before she said she felt guilty. [about being antisemitic]But not anymore.

Every time something like this happens, it feels like someone is reaching out and breaking my heart, Sharon said. I no longer feel safe. None of us feel safe. Britain feels like Nazi Germany and I feel like we need to put another lock on the door.

She added that she felt forced to consider leaving the country because she was no longer welcome as a Jew in Britain.

Jews who put up posters about hostages kidnapped by Hamas in London say they have been mistreated.

“I’m scared to go outside,” she explained. I'm always looking behind me to see if anyone is following me.

Everyone feels this way. Everyone is thinking about leaving and wondering whether to stay with their friends or not.

I definitely won't stay. By the end of the year I will be gone. There is no place for someone like me in London, which has turned into a fascist state.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said the scale of anti-Semitic incidents seen across the UK since October 7 was appalling.

Our poll found that more than six in 10 British Jews have personally experienced or witnessed an anti-Semitic incident since October 7, or know someone who has, a spokesperson said. The country's Jewish community is on high alert and there is no end in sight.

If you are a victim of antisemitism, you can report it to CST by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 032 3263.

