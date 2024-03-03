US official says 'agreement is on the table' with Hamas on ceasefire, release of hostages





Israel has essentially approved a proposed Gaza ceasefire framework and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to accept it, a senior US administration official said on Saturday, a day before the resumption of talks aimed at reaching an agreement. Egypt.

A US official told CBS News that “a deal is on the table” for a six-week ceasefire that would see Hamas release hostages considered vulnerable, including the sick, wounded, elderly and women.

“It is essential that we get a ceasefire in Gaza and the path to a ceasefire, at this point, is simple. … There is a framework agreement. The Israelis have it more or less accepted. And there will be a six-week ceasefire in Gaza starting today. If Hamas agrees to release it,” the official said.

Israeli and Hamas officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A senior Egyptian official said the Egyptian and Qatari mediators are expected to receive a response from Hamas during the Cairo talks due to begin on Sunday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not publicly authorized to discuss the sensitive discussions.

International mediators have been working for weeks to negotiate a deal to suspend the fighting before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins around March 10. A deal would also likely allow aid to reach hundreds of thousands of desperate Palestinians in northern Gaza that aid officials worry about. under threat of famine.

Israel and Hamas observed a week-long ceasefire in late November. The seven-day truce resulted in the release of around 100 hostages – mostly women, children and foreign nationals – in exchange for around 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, as well as a brief cessation of fighting.

The talks come amid growing criticism of the desperation of hundreds of thousands of people struggling to survive in northern Gaza, which has borne the brunt of the conflict that began when the Hamas militant group attacked southern Gaza. Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians. and seizing around 250 hostages.

Residents of northern Gaza say they are sifting through rubble and garbage looking for something to feed their children, who barely eat one meal a day. Many families began mixing animal and bird food with grains to make bread. International aid officials say they have faced a catastrophic famine. At least 10 children died of starvation, according to hospital records in Gaza, the World Health Organization said.

About one in six children under 2 in the north suffer from acute malnutrition and wasting, “the worst level of child malnutrition in the world,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program, said this week. “If nothing changes, famine is imminent in northern Gaza.”

People overwhelmed trucks delivering food aid and grabbed what they could, Skau said, forcing the WFP to suspend deliveries to the north.

“We are starving,” said Soad Abu Hussein, a widow and mother of five, staying in a school in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

At least 115 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured Thursday while seeking help, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said.

Witnesses and medics said Israeli forces opened fire. Israel says many of the dead were trampled during a chaotic crush for food aid, and that its troops fired warning shots after the crowd moved towards them in a threatening manner. The European Union's diplomatic service said Saturday that many of the dozens of Palestinians killed or injured in the chaos were hit by Israeli army fire and called for an international investigation.

On Friday, President Biden announced that U.S. military forces would begin airdropping food into Gaza. The first drop, carried out with the Jordanian army, took place on Saturday morning. The Jordanian and Egyptian military said they had also carried out airdrops.

Gaza's health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war stood at 30,320. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures, but says women and children account for about two-thirds of those killed.

