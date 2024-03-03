How the exclusion zone myth spread from the periphery into mainstream British politics | Gyeongju





Claims by a former government minister earlier this week that parts of London and Birmingham with large Muslim populations were off-limits highlighted the persistent myth that Britain's neighborhoods and towns are unsafe for white people.

Paul Scully, the Greater London MP for Sutton and Cheam, later walked back his suggestion that Tower Hamlets and Sparkhill were unsafe for non-Muslims in a BBC interview about allegations of anti-Muslim sentiment within the Conservative Party. But he also defended his use of Islamophobic tropes because he said people perceived him as a threat.

Right-wing politicians and commentators in the US, UK and Europe have promoted the idea of ​​a Muslim-dominated region since the early 2000s. Initially, in the wake of Islamic terrorist attacks, it was generally associated with claims that Islam poses an existential threat to white Western civilization. However, it was later cited in wider debates over immigration and concerns about community cohesion and racial and religious segregation.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at the anti-fascism group Hope Not Hate, said over the past two decades the myth of exclusion zones, linked to fears that these places are subject to Sharia law, has become increasingly prevalent in niche extremism and populism. Right-wing spaces, including the manifesto of Norwegian white nationalist Anders Breiviks, American conservative think tanks, and Fox News, have joined mainstream conservative politics.

A survey of Tory members published this week by Hope Not Hate found that 52% believe parts of European cities follow Sharia law and are inaccessible to non-Muslims. Although the Sharia Council operates in the UK, it mainly deals with Islamic divorce, arbitration and conciliation, and its decisions have no legal status.

Exclusion Zone is a really good example, Mulhall said, that started out as a very marginalized space but gained increasing traction because it was a framework for talking about anti-Muslim bias.

Perhaps the first mainstream application of the term to a Muslim region came in a 2002 New York Times article by David Ignatius. He claimed the Paris area had become a no-go zone at night. The phrase also became popular in the UK, where the Reverend Michael Nazir-Ali, then Bishop of Rochester, wrote a column in the Sunday Telegraph in 2008 warning of exclusion zones where Islamic extremism would be tolerated.

A full-blown conspiracy theory was proven in 2015 when Fox News pundit Stephen Emerson infamously said that Birmingham had become an entirely Muslim city and that gangs of religious police in parts of London were beating up people who did not wear Islamic clothing. Prime Minister David Cameron at the time branded him a complete idiot.

During this period, the anti-jihadi movement expanded rapidly in Britain. Groups such as the English Defense League have used the bogeyman of no-go zones to justify gatherings in places with large Muslim communities, such as Tower Hamlets, east London.

Mulhall added that some people have widespread anxiety or prejudice against Muslims who engage with online content or participate in protests. Then they are hearing not only that Muslims are bad, but that there are certain things like no-go zones. So people who are already sensitive to that kind of belief system now have a specific language to express it. These marginal narratives begin to permeate society as a whole to the point where they become the way people talk about problems.

Historically, the term refers to disputed areas such as Free Derry, an autonomous Irish nationalist area of ​​the city established during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, and the Triad-dominated Kowloon Citadel in Hong Kong, which was ruled by Britain in the 1950s.

Scholars say the term's contemporary use to stoke fear of Islam has followed these historical precedents by raising security concerns and masking racist caricatures of immigrant communities. It almost seems like they're hiding their racism. [involved] Nissa Finney, a professor of human geography at the University of St Andrews, said this could be done by not using ghetto-style language.

Finney, co-author of Sleepwalking to Segregation? Challenging Myths About Race and Migration notes that while the phrase does not have a long history in the UK, fears of these kinds of unsafe spaces arose in 1960s inner cities and immigrant communities, as well as in the slums of Victorian London. He said it was clearly evident in similar historical accounts of .

city ​​center ideas [has] She said it has always been framed as deviant, dirty and deprived. When that becomes intertwined with the idea that other people with problematic racism are coming to take over our land, you [white people] I just don't want to go.

Shabna Begum, interim co-CEO of the Runnymede Trust, likened the spread of the exclusion zone conspiracy theory to the moral panic caused by the muggings of British media and politicians in the 1970s.

In the early 1970s, British crime was first categorized by the press as robbery, and national newspapers continued to report dozens of other incidents in the following months. Cultural theorist Stuart Hall found that there was no statistical evidence to support the hysteria with which the Black Bandit was often used to symbolize the breakdown of law and order. Hall said this allowed politicians to convince the public that the political and economic crises facing the country were caused by immigrants.

Begum said: There was a real disconnect between the two in terms of the hysteria that occurred and the reported incidents of violence associated with it. These moral panics occur in times of political and economic crisis, and I believe they occur in both cases.

