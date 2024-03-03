US, Jordanian forces drop aid into Gaza





CNN-

The United States and Jordan have airdropped humanitarian aid to Gaza, US Central Command said Saturday, a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would make every effort to deliver more aid to the besieged coastal enclave.

The combined US Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force operation saw US C-130 aircraft drop 38,000 meals along the Gaza coast, CENTCOM said in a statement.

A total of 66 batches were dropped, or 22 from each of three planes, a U.S. official said. There was no water or medical supplies in the packages.

The airdrops are part of a sustained effort to deliver more aid to Gaza, including expanding the flow of aid through corridors and land routes, CENTCOM said.

White House officials called Saturday's operation a success.

The fact that today's airdrop was successful is an important test to show that we can do this again successfully in the days and weeks to come, a senior administration official said in a call with journalists on Saturday.

The senior official added that the Defense Ministry planned to carry out additional airdrops to Gaza in the coming days, but declined to give further details.

After Saturday's airdrops, Biden said on social media that the amount of aid flowing to Gaza was far from enough and that the United States would continue to make every effort to secure more aid.

The comments echo Biden's remarks the day before, when he lamented the slow pace of aid to Gaza. Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office, Biden also said the United States was working to negotiate a ceasefire that would allow for additional aid.

Biden said Friday he would insist that Israel allow more aid trucks and routes to Gaza.

We will insist that Israel facilitate more trucks and more routes to get more people the help they need, without excuses, the president said. Innocent lives are at stake, as are those of children.

Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates and France, have dropped air aid into Gaza. But Saturday's operation was a first for the United States.

Before Saturday's operation was announced, several aid agencies criticized the US plan to abandon food aid as ineffective, as the United Nations warns that hundreds of thousands of Gazans are on the brink of collapse. starvation.

Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the UN, said on social media: Aid workers always complain that airdrops are good photo opportunities but a bad way to deliver aid.

This story and headline have been updated with additional information.

CNN's Camila DeChalus and Sophie Tanno contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/02/politics/us-airdrops-aid-gaza/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos