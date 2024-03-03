US Dollar CollapseBank Of America Issues Shocking $1 Trillion Every 100 Days Warning Amid Huge Boom In Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Prices To Rival Gold





Bitcoin, alongside the broader Ethereum market, XRP and crypto, has soared over the past year (with some predicting an “even bigger wave on Wall Street to come”).

The price of bitcoin has surpassed $60,000 per bitcoin, making it a $1 trillion asset again, while the combined Ethereum, XRP and crypto market is well over $2 trillion dollars, triggering a serious warning of “massive collateral damage.”

Now, as new emails reveal “staggering” clues about the true identity of mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Bank of America BAC analysts have warned that America's debt burden is on the brink of collapse. rising to $1 trillion every 100 days, fueling a surge in Bitcoin prices.

Fears are swirling around the future of the US dollar amid a bitcoin price boom that has sent the… [+] The combined Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and crypto market exceeds $2 trillion.

“The U.S. national debt is growing by $1 trillion every 100 days,” Michael Hartnett, chief strategist at Bank of America, wrote in a note to clients seen by CNBC, adding that he was “not surprising that debt write-down operations are reaching unprecedented heights. , that is to say gold [at] $2077/ounce [and] bitcoin [at] $67,734.”

Hartnett predicted that the newly minted spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have taken Wall Street by storm over the past month are on track for an “explosive year,” driven in part by the collapse of the American dollar.

BlackRock's BLK BLK IBIT, the largest new bitcoin spot ETF, this week eclipsed $10 billion in assets under management, while Fidelity's FBTC has raked in $6 billion since its debut in early January, pushing the price of bitcoin on the rise in what is called bitcoin's “IPO moment.” “

Inflows into new spot Bitcoin ETFs have suddenly accelerated over the past two weeks, fueling wild predictions that bitcoin could “steal the crown from gold” as the world’s “leading store of value.”

The US national debt has soared in recent years, crossing the $34 trillion mark in early 2024, as Covid stimulus and lockdowns sparked wild predictions last year that the price of bitcoin could reach $1 million per bitcoin.

“This does not end well,” posted on X Geneviève Roch-Decter, a former asset manager who writes the Grit Capital newsletter.

Rising Bitcoin prices have erased the 2022 Bitcoin price drop, making the combined Bitcoin,… [+] Ethereum, XRP, a crypto market worth around $2.3 trillion.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon predicted spiraling U.S. debt could spark a global “rebellion,” while Bank of Americas CEO Brian Monyihan described national debt as “the world's biggest crisis.” predictable that we have ever known.

In February, legendary investor Jim Rogers warned that America's massive $34 trillion debt meant a looming recession would be “the worst ever.” [his] life” after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell primed the crypto market for a $3.3 trillion price surge.

