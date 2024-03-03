The United States buried its nuclear waste abroad. Climate change could reveal it





This story originally appeared on Grist and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Ariana Tibon was a student at the University of Hawaii in 2017 when she saw the photo online: a black and white photo of a man holding a baby. The caption read: Nelson Anjain had his baby checked on March 2, 1954 by a member of the AEC RadSafe team in Rongelap, two days after Bravo.

Tibon had never seen this man before. But she recognized the name from her great-grandfather. At the time, he was living in Rongelap, Marshall Islands, when the United States conducted Castle Bravo there, the largest of 67 nuclear weapons tests conducted during the Cold War. The tests displaced and sickened indigenous peoples, poisoned fish, upended traditional dietary practices, and caused cancer and other negative health impacts that continue to reverberate today.

A federal Government Accountability Office report released last month examines what remains of this nuclear contamination, not only in the Pacific but also in Greenland and Spain. The authors conclude that climate change could disrupt nuclear waste left in Greenland and the Marshall Islands. Sea level rise could spread contamination in RMIs, and conflicting risk assessments are leading residents to distrust radiological information provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, the report said.

In Greenland, chemical pollution and radioactive liquids are frozen in ice caps, remnants of a nuclear power plant on a US military research base where scientists studied the possibility of installing nuclear missiles. The report does not specify how or where nuclear contamination might migrate into the Pacific or Greenland, or what health risks might pose to people living nearby. However, the authors note that in Greenland, frozen waste could be exposed by 2100.

There is a possibility of influencing the environment, which could further affect the food chain and further affect people living in the area, said Hjalmar Dahl, president of the Greenland Inuit Circumpolar Council. The country is approximately 90 percent Inuit. I believe it is important that the governments of Greenland and the United States communicate on this concerning issue and prepare measures to address it.

The authors of the GAO study wrote that Greenland and Denmark have not proposed any cleanup plans, but also cited studies that say much of the nuclear waste has already decayed and will be diluted by melting. ice-creams. However, these studies note that chemical wastes such as polychlorinated biphenyls, man-made chemicals better known as PCBs and carcinogens, may be the most significant waste at Camp Century.

The report summarizes disagreements between Marshall Islands officials and the U.S. Department of Energy over the risks posed by U.S. nuclear waste. GAO recommends that the agency adopt a communications strategy to convey information about pollution potential to the Marshallese population.

Nathan Anderson, director of the Government Accountability Office, said U.S. responsibilities in the Marshall Islands are defined by specific federal laws and international agreements. He noted that the Marshall Islands government had previously agreed to settle claims related to damages caused by U.S. nuclear tests.

The U.S. government has long maintained that, under this agreement, the Republic of the Marshall Islands assumes full responsibility for its lands, including those used for the nuclear testing program.

For Tibon, who is back home in the Marshall Islands and currently chair of the National Nuclear Commission, the fact that the report's only recommendation is a new communications strategy is mystifying. She's not sure how this could help the Marshallese.

What we need now is action and implementation on environmental sanitation. We don't need a communications strategy, she said. If they know it's contaminated, why haven't we recommended next steps for environmental remediation, or how to get this land back into safe, habitable conditions for these communities?

The Biden administration recently agreed to fund a new museum to commemorate those affected by nuclear testing as well as climate change initiatives in the Marshall Islands, but the initiatives failed to gain support from Congress even whether they are part of an ongoing treaty with the Marshall Islands and a broader national security effort aimed at building goodwill in the Pacific to counter China.

