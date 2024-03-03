American fashion designer dies aged 102





By Christy CooneyBBC News

Iris Apfel: Better to be happy than well dressed (speaking in 2015)

American designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102.

The self-described “geriatric starlet” was known for her distinctive cropped white hair, oversized glasses, bright lipstick and large pearls.

Apfel reached the height of her fame in the '80s and '90s, but remained a familiar face at Paris fashion shows for more than half a century.

She has also served a host of celebrity clients, including Greta Garbo and Este Lauder.

Her death was announced to her nearly three million Instagram followers, with a photo of Apfel wearing her famous oversized round glasses.

American designer Tommy Hilfiger was among those who paid tribute, calling Apfel an “innovator and leader” in the world of textiles and style, who will “go down in history.”

Getty ImagesIris Apfel was 97 when she signed a modeling contract with global agency IMG Models, which also represents Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

“Iris Apfel has become a world-renowned fashion icon due to her incredible talent, not only as an artist, but also as an influencer,” he said.

“She has had an incredible effect on so many people with her big heart and magical touch with everyone she meets.”

American singer Lenny Kravitz and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham also paid tribute.

Born to a Jewish family in New York in 1921, Apfel initially studied art history and specialized in interior design, particularly textiles.

She worked as an interior designer for decades, including on restoration projects at the White House, before becoming a trendsetter at age 80 and a professional model at age 97.

“A kaleidoscope of colors”

Lori Sale, Apfel's agent, said working alongside him was “the honor of her life.”

“I will miss his daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: 'What do you have for me today?' A testament to his insatiable desire to work,” Ms Sale said.

“She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens, adorned with giant, distinctive glasses sitting on her nose.

“Through these lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of colors, a web of patterns and prints.

“His artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and his ability to blend the unconventional with elegance was nothing short of magical.”

Getty ImagesDuring her career, Apfel founded the international textile manufacturing company Old World Weavers in 1950 alongside her husband Carl, who died in 2015 at the age of 100.Getty ImagesJean Paul Gaultier and Iris Apfel in New York in September 2006

In 2014, she was the subject of a documentary, Iris, directed by renowned director Albert Maysles.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight in 2015, she said she thought “dressing up should be fun” and was a “chance to play”.

“It’s a part of my life because I’m a creative person and I think other people should indulge in a little creativity,” she said.

When asked what she thought about the idea of ​​age-appropriate clothing, she replied that “if you can wear it, it's appropriate.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68455510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos