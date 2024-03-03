



It has transformed the treatment of COVID-19 patients around the world, saved thousands of lives during the pandemic by finding affordable and effective drugs, and earned the UK widespread praise from an international group of scientists.

But now government support for the UK recovery program is ending. In a few weeks, central funding for the program will cease. The scheme can continue thanks to funding from a group of US-based philanthropists.

The move has disappointed senior scientists who say it is yet another worrying example of the UK's life sciences sector being poorly transformed by the government. We knew Recovery had enormous potential, and this was realized in a very short period of time during COVID-19. But now that dream is not being realized, said Professor Peter Horby, one of Recovery's co-founders.

And it's not just the value of recovery that's being ignored as the pandemic winds down, Horby added. The UK has undertaken some of the world's best clinical trials, vaccine development and genomics work, but much of this has been abandoned or disinvested. However, we need to be alert to the risk of future pandemics.

Recovery the Randomized Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy is a drug testing program that involved thousands of doctors and nurses working with tens of thousands of Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the UK at the height of the pandemic. Clinical trials were conducted in intensive care units and wards full of critically ill patients.

Professor Martin Landray, another co-founder of Recoverys, said it was absolutely important to find out the difference between what we think works in routine regular clinical medicine and what actually works and what doesn't. Recovery was exactly that.

The program pinpointed four effective drugs, but conclusively showed that eight overhyped drugs were not. For example, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, widely promoted by Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19, has not been shown to help patients. In contrast, dexamethasone, a cheap treatment for inflammation and arthritis, has been found to reduce mortality by a third in patients on ventilators in intensive care units. No other country has come close to this achievement.

Other countries, including Canada and the United States, are extremely envious of what the UK has done with Recovery and are prepared to spend significant sums on setting up similar plans at a time when we appear to be losing interest in the program as a whole. It was made clear that there was. And I think that's a shame, Landray added.

Britain's recovery may survive thanks to Flu Lab, a US charity dedicated to fighting future flu pandemics, and a new deal will see its program expanded to investigate new treatments for flu and Covid.

The UK government's decision not to continue supporting the recovery comes against a worrying backdrop. This has seen the UK lag significantly behind other countries in testing new medicines on volunteers to ensure they are safe and effective and conducting clinical research. Monitor for side effects. For example, the Swiss company Novartis recently halted a large trial of its cholesterol drug in the UK.

We have moved down the league table in exams and are now below Italy, Poland, France and a number of other countries. The state of the NHS is part of the problem, but it is nonetheless worrying, Horby said.

I welcome the Government's ambition for the UK to become a scientific superpower, but looking at what is happening today, I think we are going in the wrong direction.

This point was supported by Landray, who warned that it was important for the UK to prepare for the arrival of future pandemics. We cannot prepare for the next war by disbanding the army just because it is peacetime, he told the Observer.

