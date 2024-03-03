UK terror threat reaches highest level since 9/11





Sign up for our View from Westminster emails and get expert analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Receive your free View from Westminster email

Senior security officials have reportedly warned lawmakers about the growing threat of an imminent terrorist attack in the UK.

The Mail on Sunday reports that politicians are increasingly wary of the risk of terrorist attacks as extremist activity surges as a result of conflict in the Middle East.

The level of extremist chatter is off scale, a lawmaker with knowledge of the most recent briefing told the Mail. This is something I've seen them grow and grow into. It's like when the Twin Towers fell in 2001, there was a surge of hatred.

MPs are said to be concerned about rising threat levels in the UK.

(dad)

The claims come just days after the government's independent terrorism reviewer said the Israel-Hamas war posed a risk to our democracy.

In an interview with Times Radio, Jonathan Hall KC said:

Last week, lawmakers were literally afraid to show. [in parliament]It seems like they want to change their behavior in Congress because of the threats they have received.

If you take these steps to influence how the government behaves and how members of parliament operate, this actually falls within the scope of terrorism and may require a counter-terrorism response.

In October 2021, David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend West, suffered fatal injuries in surgery at a constituency in Essex. The attack was carried out by British Islamic State (IS) sympathizers and came around the time parliament voted to carry out airstrikes in Syria.

Just five years ago, Labor MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed multiple times by a right-wing terrorist in Burstall, West Yorkshire.

The current terror threat level is currently at a significant level, but the Mail has reported concerns among lawmakers that it should be raised to a critical level, reflecting levels of extremism reaching their highest since the New York terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. I did.

Rishi Sunak speaks on extremism in Downing Street

(PA wire)

In a speech last week, the Prime Minister warned that extremists were trying to divide us and called on the country to unite to defeat this poison.

His comments followed the election of Labor MP George Galloway in the Rochdale by-election, whose campaign focused on the Gaza conflict.

Mr Sunak said it was no surprise that the Rochdale by-election had a candidate who praised Hezbollah and dismissed the horrors of the events of October 7, backed by Nick Griffin.

Galloway said he abhors extremism and does not take responsibility for those who support him.

The Prime Minister has since pledged to double support for prevention programs aimed at diverting people from radicalization and instructed the Home Office to use existing laws to block hate preachers entering the UK.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/uk-terror-threat-911-mps-b2506111.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos