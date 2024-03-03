US military planes drop thousands of meals in Gaza as part of emergency humanitarian aid operation





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. military C-130 cargo planes dropped food in pallets over Gaza on Saturday, part of the opening phase of emergency humanitarian aid authorized by President Joe Biden , after more than 100 Palestinians who rushed to remove goods from a humanitarian convoy were killed. during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.

Three Air Forces Central planes dropped 66 packages containing approximately 38,000 meals on Gaza at 8:30 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. local). The packages were dropped southwest of Gaza, on the beach along the territory's Mediterranean coast. The drop was coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which said it carried out two food drops on Saturday in northern Gaza and has carried out several rounds in recent months.

“The amount of aid going to Gaza is nowhere near enough and we will continue to do everything we can to deliver more aid,” President Joe Biden said Saturday in a message posted on the social media site , formerly known as Twitter.

U.S. Central Command said the combined operation included U.S. Air Force and RJAF C-130 aircraft and respective Army Soldiers specializing in aerial delivery of supplies, building packages and ensuring the safe release of food aid.

The American airdrop should be the first in a long series.

Three Biden administration officials said planes dropped the shelf-stable military meals ready to eat (MRE) that contain a day's worth of calories in each sealed package in locations meant to offer civilians the most great level of security to access help. Subsequently, the United States monitored the sites and could see civilians approaching and distributing food among themselves, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide additional details that were not known. had not been made public.

Biden announced Friday that the United States would begin airdropping food to starving Gazans after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured in Thursday's attack as they rushed to get aid, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said.

Hundreds of people had rushed to around 30 trucks carrying aid north before dawn. Palestinians said nearby Israeli troops fired into the crowd. Israel said it fired warning shots at the crowd and insisted many of the dead had been trampled.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday the airdrops were planned to safely deliver emergency humanitarian assistance to people on the ground. The United States believes airdrops will help address the dire situation in Gaza, but they are no replacement for trucks, which can transport much more aid more efficiently, although Thursday's events also showed the risks linked to land transport.

Kirby said airdrops have an advantage over trucks because planes can get aid to a particular location very quickly. But in terms of volume, airdrops will complement, not replace, the movement of objects by land.

The C-130 is widely used to deliver aid to remote areas due to its ability to land in austere environments.

A C-130 can carry up to 42,000 pounds of cargo and its crews know how to transport cargo, which can sometimes even include vehicles, on huge pallets that can be safely deposited in the back of the aircraft. plane.

Air Force loadmasters secure the packages onto pallets with a net attached to be dropped from the back of a C-130, then crews release them with a parachute when the plane reaches the drop zone. Expected Delivery.

The Air Force C-130 has been used in the past to drop humanitarian relief supplies in Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti and other locations. The airframe is used as part of an annual multinational Operation Christmas Drop which drops pallets of toys, supplies and non-perishable goods. and fishing supplies to remote areas of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has barred the entry of food, water, medicine and other supplies, except for a trickle of aid entering the south from Egypt through the Rafah crossing and the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing.

The United Nations says a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million residents face starvation. Aid officials have said airdrops are not an effective way to distribute aid and are a measure of last resort.

The story continues

© Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2024/03/02/us-military-aircraft-airdrop-thousands-of-meals-gaza-emergency-humanitarian-aid-operation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos