



Overall, I don't like telling people what to do. I think that if the government has a clear choice as to whether or not to interfere in the lives of its citizens, it generally should not intervene.

Overreach is boring and we could probably get along just fine without it. So, unless it's really obvious that intervention is needed, governments should facilitate what we reasonably want to happen and otherwise leave us alone. I don't think they trust me not to mess things up.

I always felt this way when driving. Yes, it's probably foolish to pass your driving test at age 17 and barely think about your driver's license until you notice your grandchildren keep nerfing the garage door, and in the meantime just pick a car that weighs 2.2 tons off the shelf and go. It will be one day. It goes from 0-60 mph in 2.0 seconds without any additional training.

But despite this, the UK still has the fifth safest roads in the world. We are probably doing everything right, as we are behind Japan and slightly better than Norway, Sweden and Iceland. Leave it as is.

Then I had three long, miserable drives last week. It's been a half term that's never been conducive to standards, but on Friday evening and over the weekend I've never been so annoyed by dismal lane selection, poor speed selection, hopeless signals and obvious distractions.

After that I was kicked out and asked to call him a family friend to keep him anonymous. He drives a lot, but it's been decades since his last training. At six roundabouts he never once failed to signal properly and often drove at the same speed, one too slow and the other too fast, whether on the A-road or in the city.

And it seems that the more we pay attention, the worse our driving becomes.

Incorrect driving is rampant, especially when choosing lanes on the highway. We were a nation of ditherers and idiots who thought we had to do things right as long as we didn't get caught by speed cameras. Did not do it.

Inside the car, it is annoying to see a line of cars refusing to leave the center line and making terrible signals at roundabouts. If you try to drive a truck among these people, you will be so angry that you will blow yourself up.

So my heart is heavy, and I think that if I intervene, my life will get better. plan. Policy. Interference. I'm not suggesting that we all have to take a full driving test once again, but I think some sort of mandatory update or refresher training to remind drivers of their responsibilities would be helpful.

