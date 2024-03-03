British cargo ship sinks in Red Sea after Houthi missile attack





Brightcove video playback

Rubymar is known to contain potentially explosive fertilizers that may pose health and environmental risks.

A British-registered cargo ship hit by a Houthi missile has sunk in the Red Sea after remaining afloat for several days.

The ship was the first to be completely destroyed during Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Rubymar is known to contain potentially explosive fertilizers that may pose health and environmental risks.

The sinking of the cargo ship comes as cargo and energy shipments traveling from Asia and the Middle East to Europe pass through the vital waterway, which has been affected by Houthi attacks.

Many ships have already gone off course.

The sinking could lead to more diversions and higher insurance premiums for ships plying the waterway, potentially raising global inflation and impacting aid shipments to the region.

The Belize-flagged Rubymar was drifting north after being hit by a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile on February 18.

Yemen's internationally recognized government and local military officials confirmed the ship had sunk.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to journalists about the case.

Britain's Maritime Trade Operations Center, which monitors Middle East waterways, separately acknowledged the sinking of the Rubymar.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast and find out what you need to know…

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government, called the sinking of the ship an unprecedented environmental disaster.

This is a new disaster for our country and its people. he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Every day we pay the price for the Houthi militia's unstoppable adventures that have plunged Yemen into a coup and war.

Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters since November over the Israel-Hamas war.

These ships included at least one carrying cargo destined for Iran, a major backer of the Houthis, and an aid vessel later bound for Houthi-controlled territory.

Despite more than a month of U.S.-led airstrikes, the Houthis are still capable of carrying out significant attacks.

This includes the attack on Rubymar and the downing of an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

The Houthis claim they will continue their attacks until Israel halts combat operations in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip outraged the wider Arab world and brought the Houthis to international recognition.

However, attacks have been slowing down recently. The reason is still unclear.

Have you listened to our new podcast Talking Politics? Each week, Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-03-02/uk-cargo-ship-sinks-in-red-sea-after-houthi-missile-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos