Latest news on the Israel-Hamas war and updates on the Gaza conflict: US drops aid to Gaza





The United States has announced plans to airdrop more food aid to Gaza, after successfully carrying out a first airdrop on Saturday of packages containing more than 38,000 meals intended to help relieve hunger in the besieged enclave.

The operation marked an expansion of the United States' direct role in responding to a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza where lack of food and acute hunger have forced some people to eat weeds and animal food, although aid groups warned the airdrops were insufficient to meet the enormous need.

The US Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force worked together to drop batches of ready-to-eat halal meals along the Gaza coast to allow civilian access, Central Command said. Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France have also made air deliveries of aid in recent days.

Centcom said it was planning possible follow-up airborne aid delivery missions, while U.S. officials said they were planning additional airdrops on Gaza and exploring new ways to deliver desperately needed aid into the enclave controlled by Hamas, including by sea.

Dropping aid from planes is costly and ineffective. Why do it?

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Sunday that the IDF coordinated with the United States and Jordan to facilitate the airdrop, calling it an important effort.

The number of trucks carrying food and essential goods to Gaza has plummeted in recent weeks following Israeli airstrikes that targeted police guarding the convoys. Aid groups such as the World Food Program have also suspended deliveries to the north, where the needs are greatest, citing lack of security.

The United Nations says one in four people in Gaza face catastrophic levels of food insecurity. The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday that 15 children had died of malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The Washington Post was unable to independently verify the information.

Meanwhile, talks on a proposed ceasefire continue.

There is a deal on the table that Israel has more or less accepted and is awaiting a response from Hamas, a State Department official told reporters at a Saturday briefing, speaking on condition of anonymity. set by the Department of State. The proposal calls for an increase in aid deliveries on the ground and a six-week pause in fighting, during which the sick, wounded, women and elderly hostages in Gaza would be released. U.S. officials hope a ceasefire can begin before the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin around March 10.

Delegations from Hamas, Qatar and the United States were in Cairo on Sunday for a new round of negotiations, Egyptian public television channel Al Qahera reported on Sunday. Israel will not send a high-level delegation to Egypt for further ceasefire negotiations until Hamas gives a response, an Israeli official with knowledge of the negotiations told the Post, speaking undercover of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions.

Desperate hunger in Gaza: Families struggle to combat starvation

Last week, at least 118 people were killed and 760 injured, Gaza's health ministry said, when a crowd converged on a humanitarian convoy. Palestinian officials, eyewitnesses and medics said Israeli troops fired into the crowd, causing carnage.

The Israeli military said its troops only fired warning shots that were not aimed at the convoy. On Saturday, Hagari said an initial review found that no strikes were carried out by the IDF against the humanitarian convoy and that most of the Palestinian casualties were the result of a stampede. The Post was unable to independently verify the IDF's findings.

Vice President Harris will meet with Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, at the White House on Monday. The meeting is part of broader efforts by the Biden administration to speak with a number of Israeli officials and plan for the aftermath of the war, according to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an event that has not been announced. publicly announced.

Eleven people, including a medical worker, were killed and around 50 people injured Saturday in an Israeli strike on an area housing tents for displaced people near the Emirati maternity hospital in Rafah, the Ministry of Health said. Gaza in a message published on social networks. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike to the Post, saying it targeted terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

Italy's Defense Ministry said its naval vessel Duilio shot down an approaching drone in the Red Sea. The drone was less than six kilometers away and had characteristics similar to those used in previous attacks, Saturday's statement said. The Houthi terrorist attacks constitute a serious violation of international law and an attack on the security of maritime traffic, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said.

At least 30,410 people have been killed and 71,700 injured in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel estimates that around 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 Hamas attack and says 245 soldiers have been killed since its military operation in Gaza began.

Lior Soroka and Heba Farouk Mahfouz contributed to this report.

