How US airdrops of humanitarian aid to Gaza can help and why the operation is complicated





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States began airdrops of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza on Saturday. President Joe Biden, who announced the operation Friday, said the United States was exploring additional ways to help Palestinians in Hamas-ruled territories as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

An overview of what you need to know:

WHEN DID AIRDROPS START?

Three Air Forces Central C-130 cargo planes dropped 66 packages containing approximately 38,000 meals in Gaza at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday. The packages were dropped in southwest Gaza, on the beach along the territory's Mediterranean coast, a U.S. official said. The drop was coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which dropped food and participated in Saturday's mission.

Other drops are expected to follow.

WHY NOW?

Biden's decision comes after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others injured on Thursday while trying to access aid in northern Gaza in controversial circumstances, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. led by Hamas. Witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds rushed to remove goods from a humanitarian convoy, while Israel said it only fired when its troops felt threatened and that most civilian casualties were due to trampling.

The United States has been pushing Israel to speed up the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and open a third crossing into the territory, but Thursday's violence showed the challenges regardless of the circumstances.

The loss of life is heartbreaking,” Biden said in announcing his decision to order airdrops. “People are so desperate.

HOW WILL THE UNITED STATES ENSURE AID ARRIVES WHERE IT IS NEEDED?

Asked how the United States would prevent supplies from falling into the hands of Hamas, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States would learn over the course of time. air operation.

“There are few military operations more complicated than humanitarian aid drops,” he said. Kirby said Pentagon planners will identify drop locations with the goal of delivering aid closest possible from where it is needed without putting those on the ground in danger from the drops themselves.

The biggest risk is making sure no one gets hurt on the ground, Kirby said. He said the United States was also considering how air aid would be collected and distributed once on the ground.

WILL THIS MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

The United States believes the airdrops will help address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, but they are no substitute for trucks, which can transport much more aid more efficiently, although Thursday's events also showed risks linked to land transport. Kirby said airdrops have an advantage over trucks in that planes can get aid to a particular location very quickly. But in terms of volume, airdrops will be “a complement, not a replacement, for moving objects by land.”

WHAT ELSE CAN WE DO?

The United States and its allies have attempted to negotiate a new temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which would see the release of more hostages held by the militant group in Gaza, the release of some Palestinian prisoners in prisons Israeli prisoners and up to six Palestinian prisoners. -week break in fighting. If a ceasefire were achieved, the United States hopes it would allow large amounts of aid to arrive in Gaza over an extended period of time. Biden also said Friday that the United States was working with its allies to establish a maritime corridor to provide maritime assistance to Gazans.

The story continues

© Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2024/03/02/how-us-airdrops-of-humanitarian-aid-gaza-can-help-and-why-operation-complicated.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos