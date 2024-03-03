The Raptor Persecution UK blog is 14 years old – Raptor Persecution UK





Today this blog celebrates its 14th birthday!

Even though in the grand scheme of things it's only the blink of an eye, it feels like I've been writing forever.

The blog now has nearly 11 million views, with more than 2 million views last year alone, and continues to attract public and political attention.

Awareness of the link between raptor persecution and gamebird shooting has changed significantly since I started writing in 2010. Obviously not all of that can be attributed to this blog. There have been numerous people who have helped put this issue on the political agenda. In particular, the excellent work of the RSPB investigative team and the grassroots movement launched by Mark Avery with the publication of his 2015 book Inglorious: Con conflict in the Uplands and his follow-up work with Chris Packham have brought Hen Harrier Days to the forefront. Many other individuals, organizations and charities have joined and promoted the campaign.

Social media has helped tremendously. The game shooting industry can no longer control the mainstream media's narrative and present itself as a law-abiding 'keeper of the country.' ranking.

The long-term work of the Raptor Research Group has contributed significantly to exposing the effects of persecution on diverse raptor populations, while satellite tracking of golden eagles and harriers has led to groundbreaking changes. Scientific research papers (e.g. here, here and here) that helped show politicians a clear link between raptor persecution and grouse hunting.

All this work has had a direct impact on Scottish Government policy, with the imminent introduction of a grouse shooting licensing regime under the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill expected to be passed by the Scottish Parliament later this month. It's by no means perfect, and we don't yet know how effective it will be. But the clear intention is to crack down on people who illegally poison, shoot and trap protected birds of prey. The only thing politicians had to offer in 2010 were empty promises that these crimes would not be tolerated.

But as I write, raptor persecution continues across the UK. A number of police investigations are currently ongoing in Scotland, England and Wales and are expected to be made public in the coming weeks. It is clear that there is still a long way to go to eradicate this rampant barbarism in the UK.

As always, I am indebted to the people who took the time to write this blog, the people who work with me behind the scenes (you know who you are), the people who send me information, and the people who take the time to write this blog. I'm losing. Raising awareness of the illegal killing of birds of prey, especially to those who share blog posts on social media channels, was the main driver behind setting up this blog and continues to be one of the main goals.

Thank you for your continued support.

