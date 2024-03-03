British-owned cargo ship Rubymar sinks in Red Sea after being attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels | Israel Gaza War News





An abandoned cargo ship in the southern Red Sea sank days after being flooded by an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said.

The sinking of the Rubymar last Saturday sparked fears of devastating ecological damage to the Red Sea and its coral reefs.

The Belize-flagged, British-owned cargo ship was carrying more than 41,000 tonnes of fertilizer and leaked oil for several days after the attack.

Yemen's internationally recognized government said in a statement on Saturday that the ship sank last night due to weather factors and strong winds at sea.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released a side photo of the ship and said it sank at 2:15 a.m. local time (23:15 GMT on Friday) on Saturday.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the approximately 21,000 tonnes of ammonium sulfate phosphate fertilizer on board the ship poses an environmental risk in the Red Sea. As the ship sinks, other vessels passing through the waterway's busy passage are also at risk of subsurface impacts.

According to the Associated Press, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO), which monitors Middle East waterways, also separately acknowledged the sinking of Rubimas.

The sinking of Rubymars is the first ship sinking since Yemen's Houthi rebels began targeting commercial shipping last November. The ship was attacked by a missile while sailing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on February 18. The crew abandoned the ship and evacuated to safety.

The Houthis, who say they targeted ships linked to Israel, the United States and Britain to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said he held British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government responsible for the sinking of the ship for supporting the genocide and siege of Gaza.

Houthi rebels have controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014 after ousting the Yemeni government. The rebels have been waging a stalemate war against the Saudi-led coalition since 2015. They control most of northern Yemen, and the country's internationally recognized government is based in the southern port of Aden.

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government, said the sinking of the ship was an unprecedented environmental disaster.

This is a new disaster for our country and people, he wrote in X. Every day we pay for the Houthi militia's unstoppable adventures in plunging Yemen into a coup disaster and war.

Greenpeace also raised concerns about the sinking of the ship.

Without immediate action, this situation could escalate into a serious environmental crisis, said Julien Jreissati, program director at Greenpeace MENA.

Not only would the engines leak additional fuel oil, but if the ship sank, the hull could suffer further damage, and water could come into contact with thousands of tons of fertilizer and be released into the Red Sea, throwing the ship off balance. It destroys marine ecosystems, triggering cascading effects throughout the food chain.

The U.S. military previously said the attack significantly damaged a cargo ship and caused a 29km-long oil spill.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted international trade on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Rerouting a ship around the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa's Cape Peninsula, can add up to two weeks and 3,000 to 6,000 nautical miles (5,556 to 11,112 km) to a shipping journey.

In response to the attacks on the ships, the United States and Britain began attacking targets in Yemen in January. The United States also changed the name of the Houthis to a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group.

The attacks and counterattacks have raised fears that Israel's war on Gaza could spread and destabilize the wider Middle East.

