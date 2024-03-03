This vaunted major venue will host two US Opens in one year





By: Jack Hirsh March 3, 2024

Shinnecock Hills will serve a dual purpose in 2036.

Keyur Khamar/Getty Images

In June 2036, the center of the golf world will be Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The USGA has announced that the venerable Long Island club will host both the US Open and US Women's Open in consecutive weeks in 2036.

“Few places can match the historic significance of Shinnecock Hills to golf in the United States,” USGA Championships Chief John Bodenhamer said in a statement. “As an organization we felt this iconic venue would be an ideal stage for our premier men’s and women’s championships. This will be the perfect opportunity to bring the best games together on one court and give fans the chance to see them compete for a national championship in back-to-back weeks.

This will be the third time that the two U.S. National Opens have been played consecutively on the same course. The first time was in 2014, when Pinehurst, host of this year's US Open, saw Martin Kaymer win the US Men's Open, and then Michelle Wie West captured her first and only major title at the US Women's Open the following week.

Pinehurst is expected to double up on both U.S. Opens again in 2029 before Shinnecock takes the honor seven years later.

Shinnecock last hosted the US Open in 2018, won by Brooks Koepka, and 2036 will mark the Southhampton, New York club's seventh US Open, after hosting the event in 2026. Both championships will also be the founding USGA member club's 11th and 12th USGA events. , although the 2036 US Women's Open will be the first time the club has hosted this event. This will be the second USGA women's event at the club, which was the first to allow female members, since its inception in 1891, following the 1900 US Women's Amateur.

An inside account of battling the brutal Shinnecock Hills on the weekend of the 2004 US Open By: Jessica Marksbury

The club hosted both the second US Amateur and the second US Open in 1896.

“Shinnecock is deeply proud of our founding association with the USGA and our role in setting the course of golf history in America,” said Shinnecock Hills Club President Brett Pickett. And we are extremely excited to build on this legacy through this historic back-to-back presentation of the men's and women's major golf championships in Southampton in 2036.

“The seventh U.S. Open at Shinnecock will be played 140 years after the first, as we remain the only club to have hosted the U.S. Open in three different centuries. And our first US Womens Open will build on our proud history of promoting women's soccer in America, which began when Shinnecock was the first golf club in the United States to have women as members in 1891. We can't wait to work closely with our friends at the US Womens Open. The USGA and the Southampton community will expand on these special weeks in Southampton in the years to come.

With Shinnecock's announcement, coupled with the awarding of the 2040 US Open to Merion in January, every US Open through 2042 now has a defined venue. After that, the only open years before the 2051 Oakland Hills US Open are 2043, 2045, 2046 and 2048. The US Women's Open venues are now set through 2036.

The next 19 US Open venues

2024: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, NC2025: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, NY2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California2028: Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, NY2029: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, NC 2030: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa. 2031: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA. 2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA 2033: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA . 2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.2035: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, NC2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, NY2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California2038: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.2039: The Los Angeles Country Club (North), LA, California2040: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania.2041: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, NC2042: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

The next 13 US Women's Open venues

2024: Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 2025: Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin.2026: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California.2027: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio2028: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania.2029: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, NC2030: Interlachen Club , Edina, Minn. 2031: Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. 2032: The Los Angeles Country Club (North), LA, California 2033: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Ill. 2034: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore , Pa. 2035: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, NY

Jack Hirsh Golf.com Editor

Jack Hirsh is an associate editor at GOLF. A native of Pennsylvania, Jack is a 2020 graduate of Penn State University, where he earned degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. He was captain of his high school golf team and recently returned to the program as head coach. Jack also *tries* to stay competitive among local amateurs. Prior to joining GOLF, Jack spent two years working at a television station in Bend, Oregon, primarily as a multimedia journalist/reporter, but also as a producer, anchor, and even weatherman. He can be contacted at [email protected].

