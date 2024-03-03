News Wrap: US drops aid to Gaza as ceasefire proposal takes step forward





Jean Yang:

Good evening, my name is John Yang. Tonight, U.S. officials say Israeli leaders have essentially agreed to a proposed six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of some hostages. All that remains is for Hamas to accept it. Talks will resume tomorrow in Cairo.

In Gaza, three USC 130s dropped 38,000 meals on the beaches of southwest Gaza. Further deliveries are expected in the coming days from the United States, Egypt and Jordan. And in the Red Sea, a ship hit by a Houthi missile two weeks ago sank the first ship destroyed by Houthi attacks.

The Belize-flagged Ruby Mar was carrying tons of fertilizer. Yemeni officials are calling the shipwreck an unprecedented environmental disaster.

Fire and ice across two states tonight as firefighters across the Texas Panhandle battle the largest wildfire in state history amid increasingly challenging weather conditions. Since Monday, the fire has killed at least two people, burned 1,700 square miles of grassland, destroyed up to 500 structures and killed thousands of cattle.

In the mountains of Northern California and Nevada, the season's biggest storm closed 100 miles of Interstate 80 and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and up to 10 feet of snow fell. expected at higher altitudes.

Donald Trump won the Missouri Republican caucuses today, continuing his streak of early victories. In Michigan, Trump won the 39 delegates awarded today by the state party convention. Idaho Republicans hold their caucuses tonight, and tomorrow begins a three-day run of 17 contests, including Super Tuesday, where nearly two-thirds of all delegates are up for grabs. Trump's last major rival, Nikki Haley, has yet to win a primary or caucus.

Iris Apfel, a geriatric starlet and self-proclaimed fashion icon, has died. She was a textile expert, interior designer and late-life model in the 80s and 90s with an eye-catching and bold style.

It has been the subject of several museum exhibitions, a documentary and major advertising campaigns. She even took her expertise to the White House, working on restoration projects under nine different presidents. Iris Apfel was 102 years old.

Coming on PBS News Weekend, scientific advances give hope of saving the northern white rhino from extinction. And a brief but dramatic take on the importance of bereavement care.

