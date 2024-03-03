



Britain's Ministry of Defense said the number of dead and wounded reflected Moscow's commitment to a “war of attrition”.

According to Britain's Ministry of Defense, more than 355,000 Russian troops have been killed and wounded in the Ukraine war.

In its daily update published on Sunday, Britain's Ministry of Defense estimated that throughout February the average daily number of casualties in Russia was the highest since the invasion began.

The number of casualties per day reaches 983.

Kiev and Moscow shroud causality in secrecy because it could affect military morale, the population at home, and how the war is perceived abroad.

On the other hand, both sides may overestimate the number of enemy dead and wounded.

Euronews could not independently confirm figures from Britain, one of Kiev's main European allies.

“It is costly in terms of human lives, but the consequences have increased the pressure on Ukraine’s position on the front lines,” he added.

It is unclear how the UK Ministry of Defense calculates the number of Russian dead and wounded.

Last February, Russian troops captured the Ukrainian town of Adviivka after one of the bloodiest battles of the war. This was the biggest gain in months.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops had advanced about 9 kilometers and would move forward after deadly street fighting in the eastern Donetsk region.

On February 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

“It's not 300,000, it's not 150,000, it's not like President Putin and his group of fraudsters are lying. Nevertheless, each of these losses is a big sacrifice for us,” he said in Kiev.

This is the first time Ukraine has confirmed the number of casualties, but Prime Minister Zelenskyy did not reveal the number of people injured or missing.

A Ukrainian spokesman said exact figures would not be available until the war was over.

Russia has provided few official casualty figures.

The most recent data from the Department of Defense, released in January 2023, puts the death toll at just over 6,000.

