Helium discovered in Minnesota as US supplies dwindle





Find out what clicks on FoxBusiness.com

A potential helium reservoir was discovered in Minnesota last week when drillers dug deep beneath the forest floor of the state's Iron Range as reserves of the noble gas dwindle in the United States.

Pulsar Helium Inc., a Canada-based company, announced in a news release Thursday that its team encountered gases containing concentrations of up to 12.4 percent helium when its drilling rig reached full depth of 2,200 m on the Topaz project drilling site. Helium concentrations above 0.3% are considered economically viable.

Thomas Abraham-James, chairman and chief executive of Pulsar, said he was “delighted” with the “outstanding result”.

“This is a great day for helium exploration, confirming the original discovery in the new jurisdiction of Minnesota. I look forward to keeping the market informed of new results as they are received,” he said. said Abraham-James.

BIDEN'S ENERGY AGENDA PUTS LIVELIHOODS OF AMERICAN PIPELINE WORKERS AT Stake: 'BUSINESS IS GONE,' CEO SAYS

Pulsar Helium Inc. has found helium with concentrations up to 12.4% at the Topaz Project drilling site in Minnesota's Iron Range. (Pulsar Helium / Fox News)

The concentration was measured with a mass spectrometer at the drilling site, and samples of the collected gas will be sent to a “specialized gas laboratory for full molecular composition, removal of atmospheric (air) contamination and isotopic characterization,” the company said.

Abraham-James told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that almost all helium is a byproduct of natural gas production, but that any amount of the gas is not a priority for these companies.

The finding comes after the Compressed Gas Association released a letter in January warning of possible disruptions to the helium supply chain as the U.S. government sells off its Federal Helium Reserve System. (Pulsar Helium / Fox News)

The unique qualities of helium make this gas an important and sought-after resource.

Although known as a light gas that can fill balloons and airships, helium can also take a liquid form that acts as a coolant for superconducting magnets needed to operate MRI machines and manufacture semiconductors. drivers. The gas also has applications in the defense industry, from rocket engine testing to air-to-air missile guidance systems and much more.

DIAMONDBACK IN $26B DEAL TO BUY ENDEAVOR ENERGY IN GROWING PERMIAN GROWTH

In January, the Compressed Gas Association warned in a letter that the U.S. government's sale of its Federal Helium Reserve (FHR) system “could result in serious disruptions to the U.S. helium supply chain.”

The FHR spans Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas and provides 20 percent of the U.S. helium supply.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Minnesota helium reservoir was accidentally discovered in the Iron Range in 2011, while a company called Duluth Metals was drilling for platinum and palladium, according to local media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/helium-discovered-minnesota-us-supplies-dwindle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos