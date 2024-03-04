US attorney general tells Bloody Sunday service that voting rights are under attack | Merrick Garland





Voting rights in the United States are under attack, with continued efforts to disenfranchise black voters, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a church service in Selma commemorating the 59th anniversary of the police attack of Bloody Sunday against civil rights activists.

Garland said decisions by the Supreme Court and lower courts since 2006 have weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This historic law was passed following the violent attack by Alabama police on unarmed protesters, including the late civil rights leader John Lewis, as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 7. march and cross Alabama on foot to defend the right to vote.

Since these decisions, there has been a dramatic increase in legislative measures that make it more difficult for millions of eligible voters to vote and elect the representatives of their choice…such measures threaten the foundations of our system of government.

Some have even suggested giving state legislatures the power to override the choice of voters themselves. That's not how a representative democracy is supposed to work, Garland told worshipers at Selmas Tabernacle Baptist Church, site of one of the voting rights movement's first mass meetings.

The right to vote is still under attack.

Garland highlighted the long and ongoing fight to guarantee Black Americans and other people of color their vote, which is threatened by gerrymandering, ID requirements and restrictions on early voting in majority-Republican states.

Garland said the Justice Department takes issue with efforts by states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on ballot access, including those related to mail-in voting, use drop boxes and voter identification requirements. [and] work to block the adoption of discriminatory redistricting plans that dilute the vote of Black voters and other voters of color.

Kamala Harris is expected to speak after leading the annual march across the bridge Sunday afternoon. The vice president will honor the legacy of the civil rights movement, address the ongoing work to achieve justice for all and encourage Americans to continue the fight for fundamental freedoms that are under attack across the country, the House said White.

Images of the violence on the bridge 59 years ago shocked many Americans and helped galvanize support for the passage of voting rights legislation, which overturned state regulations barring black people from vote.

Congressman James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat who is leading a pilgrimage to Selma to mark the anniversary, told The Associated Press that the right to vote was still not guaranteed.

We are at an inflection point in this country and I hope this year's march allows people to take stock of where we are.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

