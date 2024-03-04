Ship sunk by Houthis threatens Red Sea environment, US military says





CARGO NAVY RUBYMAR, RED SEA — MARCH 1, 2024: Maxar close-up view of satellite images of the cargo ship Rubymar – just before it sank after being targeted by Houthi rebels last month.

Satellite image (c) 2024 Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

A British ship attacked by Houthi militants last month has sunk in the Red Sea, the US military confirmed on Saturday, echoing a warning from Yemen's internationally recognized government that the ship's cargo of dangerous fertilizers posed a risk for marine life.

The Rubymari, registered in Belize, is the first ship lost since the Houthis began targeting commercial shipping in November. These drone and missile attacks have forced shipping companies to divert their ships to the longer route around southern Africa, disrupting global trade by delaying deliveries and increasing costs.

The sinking bulk carrier also “poses a risk of underwater impact to other vessels transiting the waterway's busy shipping lanes,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in its statement on the platform social media

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control northern Yemen and other major centers, say their campaign is a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthi attacks triggered a series of strikes on their positions by the United States and Britain, and led other navies to send ships to the region to try to protect the vital Suez Canal trade route .

The Rubymar sank in the southern Red Sea late Friday or early Saturday, according to statements from the Yemeni government and CENTCOM.

The U.S. military previously said the Feb. 18 missile attack significantly damaged the ship and caused a 18-mile oil spill. The ship was carrying around 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer, CENTCOM said on Saturday.

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, foreign minister of the internationally recognized Yemeni government in Aden, said in an article on X: “The sinking of the Rubymari is an environmental disaster that Yemen and the region have never experienced before.

“This is a new tragedy for our country and our people. Every day we pay the price for the adventures of the Houthi militia…”

The internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has been at war with the Houthis since 2014.

Marine life under threat

Discharging such large quantities of fertilizer into the Red Sea poses a serious threat to marine life, said Ali Al-Sawalmih, director of the Marine Science Station at the University of Jordan.

Nutrient overload can spur excessive algae growth, consuming so much oxygen that normal marine life cannot survive, Al-Sawalmih said, describing a process called eutrophication.

“An urgent plan should be adopted by the Red Sea countries to establish a monitoring program for polluted areas of the Red Sea as well as adopt a clean-up strategy,” he said.

The overall impact depends on how ocean currents deplete the fertilizers and how they are released by the stricken ship, said Xingchen Tony Wang, an assistant professor in the Boston Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. College.

The Southern Red Sea ecosystem includes pristine coral reefs, coastal mangroves and diverse marine life.

Last year, the region averted a potential environmental catastrophe when the United Nations removed more than a million barrels of oil from a rotting supertanker moored off the coast of Yemen. This type of operation could prove more difficult in current circumstances.

The Houthi attacks have fueled fears that the war between Israel and Hamas could expand, destabilizing the entire Middle East.

In a separate report, UKMTO said it had received a report of an attack on a ship 15 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

“The crew anchored the vessel and were evacuated by military authorities,” the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Italy's Defense Ministry also said one of its ships shot down a drone flying in its direction in the Red Sea.

The Houthi transport ministry, meanwhile, said there had been a “problem” in underwater communications cables in the Red Sea following the actions of US and British military ships. He did not give further details.

