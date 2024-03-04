UK regional growth gap set to widen as London moves further ahead | Economic growth (GDP)





Britain's sharp regional divisions are set to deepen as London's economy develops further despite the government's increased level of commitment, according to a report.

Accountancy firm EY said on Wednesday it expected economic growth in London and southeast England to be stronger than other regions ahead of Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt's budget.

Overall, economic growth across the UK will grow at an average of 1.9% per year between 2024 and 2027, driven by low inflation, a strong jobs market and the Bank of England's forecast for interest rate cuts, it said.

However, London and the South East will grow faster than all other regions, at 2% and 2.1% respectively, and much stronger than the North East of England, Wales and Scotland, where average growth is closer to 1.5%.

Despite high-level efforts, London and the South East will increase their overall contribution to the UK economy from 39% in 2023 to 40% in 2027, it said. It has already increased from 36% in 2005.

The benefits of economic growth will not be felt equally across the country, with regional growth gaps worsening, said Rohan Malik, managing partner for government and infrastructure for the UK and Ireland at EY.

Britain's long-standing geographical inequality means many of the country's high-growth sectors are consolidated around a select few regions, which will reap the greatest rewards as the country returns to prosperity in the future, he said.

It comes after the Guardian revealed that less than a fifth of the Level Up projects approved by Michael Gove to improve cities across England have been completed. It is the latest sign that progress on the government's key 2019 election promises is stalling.

The UK economy fell into recession at the end of 2023 as household spending was curbed amid a cost-of-living crisis. But some regions, including Wales, Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and the Humber, have been hit harder than others, with EY warning that areas with lower average incomes have seen a sharper fall in economic activity.

Separate figures from the CBI lobby group show private sector activity continued to decline in the three months to February, with output now flat or falling since August 2022.

CBI chief economist Alpesh Paleja said Wednesday's budget gave the prime minister an opportunity to remove barriers to growth and double down on high-growth sectors.

He added that activity is expected to intensify over the next three months. There is an opportunity for governments to capitalize on this momentum and put the country on a path to sustainable growth.

However, EY warned that the recovery is likely to exacerbate regional fragmentations, with regional support and high-value economic activity concentrated in parts of the UK, such as professional services and skills.

Three of the five regions with the slowest growth from 2024 to 2027 are expected to be in the North of England: Aberdeen (0.8% average annual growth), Blackpool (1.1%), Warrington (1.3%) and Cumberland. Includes rand (1.3%). Dundee (1.4%) trails the rest of the UK.

The accountancy firm predicts Reading will overtake Manchester to become the fastest growing region in the UK, benefiting from an expanding tech sector, with growth of 2.5% per annum between 2024 and 2027, thanks to the city's location on the M4 corridor. was able to enjoy.

The wider Thames Valley and areas including Windsor and Maidenhead will also benefit from the big tech's expansion. Manchester and Bristol are expected to grow at an average of 2.2% each over the next three years.

Progress will be more mixed in other sectors, including weaker performance in manufacturing, which generally accounts for a larger share of economic activity in outer London and the south-east.

Peter Arnold, EY's chief UK economist, said Britain's economic outlook was likely to improve as families benefited from lower energy prices and Bank of England interest cuts.

The UK's economic outlook for 2025 and 2026 looks brighter, but this return to moderate growth is unlikely to be balanced across the country.

