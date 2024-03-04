British Open Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh beats Luke Humphries to win second major title | dart news





Dimitri Van den Bergh dashed Luke Humphries' hopes of winning a fourth successive PDC rankings title with a stunning UK Open final win in the final decider.

Humphries was looking to add trophies to the Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship crowns he lifted at the end of 2023 and the Alexandra Palace title he won in January this year and had two match darts after fighting back from 7-2 and 10 down. 8 down.

But the world number one was wayward at double 16 and double 8 and Van den Bergh eventually won 11-10 to claim his second major PDC award of 2020 and first place in front of a crowd after previously wasting six match darts. The World Match Play Championship comes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Luke Humphries has missed out on a PDC rankings title for the fourth year in a row.

Belgium's 8-4 lead was secured thanks to a majestic 130 points for draws, as they pinned two treble 20s and a double 5, before Van den Bergh won the next two legs, with Humphries taking parity to 8-8. It evaporated as I recovered. From victory.

With Van den Bergh faltering, Humphries rallied again, but the Dream Maker was hit by a deflected arrow from Cool Hand to reduce his opponent's victory in the rankings tournament to three points.

Van den Berg: Victory belongs to my late grandfather

UK Open Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh:

“[Luke] He showed once again why he is a world champion. When it got to 10-8, he thought, 'I still have a long way to go, I can win this,' but he lost and suddenly it turned around.

“My grandfather passed away two years ago, and this is my first major win since then. This is a gold medal and it's for him. You win some, you lose some. You have to dig deep and keep working.”

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Losing finalist Luke Humphreys:

“I had five long days on the road and was absolutely devastated. I was lucky enough to get two match darts. Obviously I’ll be upset because I missed that.

“But I did my best the way I felt. I gave everything, but I really didn’t play well. I’m proud of the way I played.”

Humphries loses to Van den Berg – eventually

Humphries went into the final as the favorite after a 10-2 win over Stephen Bunting in the last eight and an 11-2 win over Ricky Evans in the semi-finals, but lost to Van den Bergh early on.

Van den Bergh surged to a 4-1 lead, draining 124 points from the bulls in game two, breaking again early on and then building a 7-2 advantage.

Image: Humphries rallied from 7-2 and 10-8 before being pipped in the final leg at Minehead.

Humphries responded to see Van den Bergh get on all fours once again as he brought out that massive 130, but Humphries came back with four legs on the trot, including a broken 116 finish on leg 15.

The momentum soon shifted back to Belgium as he wasted five match darts before Humphries nailed the bull to survive, and the sixth match dart came and went to Van den Bergh as Humphries leveled at 10-10.

Van den Bergh eventually scratched home with a 10-5 win over Martin Lukeman in the quarter-finals and an 11-6 success over Luke Littler's conqueror Damon Heta in the last four.

Littler lost to Heta in the quarterfinals. Image: Luke Littler lost to Damon Heta in the quarterfinals.

Littler's hopes of making the UK Open his first major PDC title were dashed when he lost 10-8 to Heta in a top-class quarter-final.

Heta averaged 106 points and Littler 104, sealing the win earlier by double 16 in the 18th leg after Littler missed two darts at double 10 to force a decider.

Humphries and Littler will now broadcast live coverage of Thursday's Premier League Night Six in Brighton on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Premier League, Night Six – Thursday 7 March Quarter Final Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Cool Hand and The Nuke are yet to win a Premier League evening this season. Humphries in Glasgow and Littler in Berlin, although both lost to Michael Van Gerwen in the final.

Humphries will face Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals in Brighton, Littler faces Night Five champion Nathan Aspinall, Van Gerwen faces UK Open quarter-finalist Rob Cross and Michael Smith faces draw Peter Wright.

