UK Open: Dimitri van den Bergh defeats Luke Humphries to win





Dimitri van den Bergh won his first UK Open title, beating world champion Luke Humphries in the final.

Van den Bergh led 10-8 but missed six darts at doubles before Humphries got them back level.

Humphries had two match darts to take the title in the decider.

The Belgian has since secured his second major title and first in front of a crowd, with his 2020 World Match Play success coming during the Covid pandemic.

Van den Bergh, who beat Australia's Damon Heta 11-6 in the semifinals, dominated the first half of the final against world number one England.

The 29-year-old recorded a massive 130 checkout in Game 12 to lead 7-2, 8-4 and never trailed in the final.

Five match darts failed in Game 19 and a further attempt to win Game 20, but he took the decider with his first dart at double top to claim the 110,000 first prize.

Van den Bergh credited his collaboration with a sports psychologist as a key factor in his victory.

He received cheers when he completed the winning double and lifted the trophy, but had earlier drawn the ire of the Minehead crowd.

Down 10-8, he took a few seconds to compose himself next to the drinks table before throwing the ball in for the game.

He told ITV4: “When I was 10 or 8, I thought, ‘I’m one step away, I can win,’ and then I lost. I just lost. I lost my guts, but it all suddenly turned around.”

Channel expert and former PDC World Championship semi-finalist Chris Mason said: “There really wasn’t a need for that. He just wanted to get absolute speed out of the game and Luke.

“You're in your 19th game and it's a cavalier attitude that puts his hands in his pockets.

“It just ruined an amazing final. He doesn't bend any rules. It's more of gamesmanship, but it is what it is.”

Humphries, who also lost in the 2021 UK Open final, said: “It was five long days on the road and I was completely devastated.

“I lost a little energy in the semifinals, but I don’t know if that energy will come back in the finals.

“I was very lucky to land two darts at the end. Of course I was upset to miss two darts, but Dimitri played well. Two big shots early on really hurt, but I did my best.”

