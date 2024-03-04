



Well, at least the Conservatives and Labor agree enthusiastically on something.

They both believe the election of George Galloway as Member of Parliament for Rochdale is a worrying development.

And they both made particular, personal attacks on Mr Galloway.

Clearly both parties have decided that the risk of criticism turning him into a more anti-establishment figure at a difficult time for British politics outweighs the threat to security he poses.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said his election was “amazing”.

In a statement, Labor described Mr Galloway as a “harmful force” who was “only interested in stoking fear and chaos”.

Typically, politicians congratulate their opponents when they win an election.

But George Galloway is different. Many people were concerned when he spoke of “structural change” in Ilford, London's Bethan Green and Bow constituencies, the West Midlands and the North West, where Asian populations exceed 30% to 40%.

George Galloway speaks after winning the Rochdale by-election.

It comes at a time of heightened tensions over Britain's position on the Gaza Strip. The three lawmakers had to receive 24-hour police protection because of the threats. Debate on Gaza was halted over fears for the safety of lawmakers.

Protests in support of Palestine still take place every two weeks in London, and security costs total 30 million, according to the Police Chiefs' Council.

A north London Tory MP has said he will not stand in the next election because of the recent arson attack on his constituency office.

MPs will remember the murder of Conservative MP David Amess by an Islamic extremist in 2021 and the murder of Labor MP Jo Cox by a right-wing extremist in 2016.

There has also been a surge in pro-Palestinian protests that have disrupted parliamentary meetings and other events.

Chancellor Sunak was asked to address the nation outside 10 Downing Street after Galloway's election.

He warned that democracy was under threat from both Islamists and right-wing extremists.

“There are forces here at home trying to divide us,” he said.

Speaking outside Number 10, Rishi Sunak warned that democracy was under threat.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said in a statement that he agreed with the comments.

Right-wing newspapers including The Times, The Telegraph and The Daily Mail congratulated the Prime Minister.

The Times ran a front-page comment saying it was the best thing he had ever done.

The Daily Mail also described Galloway's election in an editorial as “a terribly dark day for democracy.”

This was despite the fact that the newspaper virtually guaranteed Mr Galloway's electoral success by publishing an audio recording of Labour's Rochdale candidate Azhar Ali. This led to him being suspended from the party when it was too late to put forward another Labor candidate.

The recording was made more than four months ago, on October 7, at a meeting of Labor Party lawmakers shortly after the Hamas attack.

Mr. Ali is known to have repeated the conspiracy theory that Israel could justify the attack on Gaza by allowing Hamas attacks.

But the story was not published until February 10, too late to remove Mr Ali's name from the ballot paper and elect another Labor candidate.

Labor candidate Azhar Ali (centre), who is running in the Rochdale by-election, has been suspended from office.

There are also questions about who provided the audio recordings to the Daily Mail. It may have been one of Mr Ali's Labor colleagues or someone else who bugged the room.

And someone decided to keep the recording until nominations closed for the Rochdale by-election.

Perhaps it was done with the intention of causing maximum damage to Mr Starmer's leadership. But the predictable by-product was the election of Mr. Galloway.

Meanwhile, the Gaza issue, particularly the Labor leadership's failure to call for a ceasefire, continues to cost the party dearly.

Eight front desk spokespeople have resigned over the issue and another has been suspended for making anti-Semitic comments.

Some Labor MPs opposed to Keir Starmer's leadership may run as independents.

This led to a sharp drop in support for Labor among Muslim voters. According to a Survation poll, this has fallen from 86% to 60%.

However, Swingometer's research concluded that this would not lead to Labor losing seats in the general election. This is because Labor has a majority even in constituencies with the largest Muslim population.

Labor is adamant that it would have won against George Galloway in Rochdale if it had had an official candidate.

However, there is a possibility that Labor rebels may run as independent candidates in the future.

The election of note is the Northeastern mayoral election, which will be held along with the local council election in May.

Jamie Driscoll has been dropped as Labor candidate for sharing a platform with 'The Wind That Shakes the Barley' director Ken Loach, who was kicked out of the Labor Party over anti-Semitism allegations.

Mr Driscoll is currently running for mayor as an independent candidate and bookies have him as second favorite just behind the official Labor candidate.

If he wins, it could encourage anti-Starmer wings of the party to run as independents.

And Rochdale wasn't just a bad result for Labor, who lost seats. It was also a crushing defeat for the Conservative Party, which fell by 19 percentage points.

In fact, the combined vote share of the three major political parties – Conservative Party, Labor Party, and Liberal Democratic Party – was less than 27%.

Mr Galloway won almost 40 per cent, while a local independent candidate came in second place with more than 21 per cent.

Although it was only a by-election, it was an unusual result.

Conservatives and Labor may therefore share concerns about confusion in voting trends and confusion in the streets.

