The United States and South Korea launch large-scale military exercises to prepare for threats from the North.





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea and the United States began major annual military exercises Monday to boost their preparedness against North Korean nuclear threats after the North sparked animosities with an extension of nuclear tests. missiles and belligerent rhetoric earlier this year.

South Korean and U.S. forces have begun computer-simulated command post training called Exercise Freedom Shield as well as a variety of field exercises lasting 11 days, South Korea's Ministry of Defense said. Defense.

North Korea had no immediate reaction to the major annual exercises, which it considers an invasion rehearsal. The North has conducted provocative weapons tests in the past in response to its adversaries' joint exercises.

South Korea's military announced last week that it would conduct 48 field exercises with U.S. forces this spring, twice as many as last year, and that they would involve live-fire, bombing and , air assaults and missile interception.

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 rounds of missile tests to modernize its arsenal while negotiations with the United States and South Korea have been stalled for a long period. In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded training exercises and increased the deployment of powerful U.S. military assets such as aircraft carriers and long-range nuclear-capable bombers.

This year, North Korea has conducted six rounds of missile tests and artillery firing exercises. Its leader Kim Jong Un also said North Korea would abandon its long-held goal of peaceful unification with South Korea and adopt a more aggressive military posture along the disputed maritime border with South Korea. He also vowed to annihilate South Korea and the United States if provoked, a threat he had previously issued.

The North Korean moves have raised fears of provocations along Korea's tense maritime and land borders. But experts say the prospect of a full-scale attack from North Korea is low because the North knows its military is outmatched by U.S. and South Korean forces.

North Korea's moves to increase tensions are likely linked to upcoming elections planned by its rivals: the U.S. presidential election in November and South Korean parliamentary elections in April. North Korea believes that an advanced nuclear arsenal will increase its influence in future diplomacy and that it can obtain concessions such as easing international sanctions, experts say.

