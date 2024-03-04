Family speaks out after mailman shot inside US postal van during journey





WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) – Warren police say a mail carrier was shot in his U.S. Postal van in what they are calling a targeted shooting Saturday.

According to a press release from Warren Police, letter carrier Jonte Davis, 33, of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), was shot and killed in his vehicle in the 600 block of Olive Avenue NE just before 1 p.m. 45.

Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures on scene and Davis was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Davis was a dedicated father, brother, veteran and postal worker. Those close to him told 19 News he was a positive force in his community and they don't understand why anyone would target him.

He never had any harsh words or anything towards anyone, long time family friend, Tracey Kindler said.

Larry Davis, the victim's older brother, could not hold back the grief and tears as Kindler tried to comfort him.

This is the hardest part, ma'am. He was doing his job trying to make a living for himself and his family, and someone would do this to him. He wasn't trying to be on the streets and do bad things. He was trying to be a professional, to be responsible, to be a role model for his children and others, Kindler said.

Hours after the shooting, police found the suspect's vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Maryland Ave NE.

Police searched the vehicle and home and several people were questioned, according to the release.

Police currently do not have anyone in custody, but police believe Davis and the suspect knew each other.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is now offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in Davis' murder.

Postman fatally shot in Warren (Bingel, Julia | (Source: USPS))

Both the USPS and FBI are assisting Warren Police with the investigation.

The Davis family now has a message for their killer: Do the right thing and turn themselves in, Kindler told 19 News.

The Trumbull County family gathered together Sunday and tried to comfort each other with hugs and tears.

They say they want to remember Jonte Davis for the way he lived his life, not the way he died.

He was just finding himself, doing the right things, and being able to buy a new house, get a new job, and show his kids what good looks like. Make money the right way, not the fast way, Kindler said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (e.g. Law Enforcement) and reference case number: 4262416-WPV. You can also call Warren police at 330-841-2723.

