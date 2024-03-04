UK ministers are set to appoint a highly paid boss to lead rail reform plans | railway industry





Ministers are trying to appoint highly paid rail industry figures to the Department for Transport as they look to cement plans to create Great British Railways (GBR) before the general election.

The DfT could break with Whitehall's pay structure and create senior positions to accelerate changes in the new public body that manages the country's rail transport, although the Treasury is reluctant to approve another DfT pay scale above the normal pay scale.

It comes as rail fares in England and Wales rose 4.9% on Sunday, with ministers saying they were striking a balance with rail still needing massive public subsidies. Labor said this meant fares had risen by 66% since 2010, almost twice as fast as wages.

The new director-general, who oversees integrated rail, will sit above the current rail management to reflect the Conservative Party's planned set-up of the GBR. It is a move that could slow or hinder Labour's final overhaul plans. There are also some concerns.

The Transport Secretary and GBR transition team leaders are supporting a reorganization that would allow them to hire industry figures with significantly higher salaries than the department's executive secretaries.

The DfT declined to comment on individual human resources matters. Government sources said the department was continuously restructuring its structure to support rail service delivery, including through rail reform plans.

Progress in setting up the GBR has been driven by divisions between the DfT and the Treasury over the powers of the former semi-autonomous body.

The changes aim to align tracks and trains within the industry by unifying Network Rail, which manages the infrastructure, into an integrated rail body that will oversee train operations and also award contracts.

A draft rail reform bill was published last month, with Rail Minister Huw Merriman saying he believed it could still become law despite the lack of legislative time before the election.

Labor has yet to outline its own policy, barring any promise to transfer train operations into public ownership when the contract expires. Despite concerns from some ministers that he is trying to entrench changes that could stymie a new government, Labor has also spoken of setting up a union body, with sources suggesting a DfT restructuring could fit into the final plan.

The DfT proposal could yet be blocked by the Treasury as it tries to rein in rising rail spending. The cost of setting up the GBR alone increased from $205 million to a projected $381 million.

The highest paid senior civil servants in the public payroll have long come from the railways, with the list now headed by Andrew Haines, leader of the Great British Railways transition team and boss of Network Rail, at 589,000, according to government figures published in July 2023. earned an income of .

DfT also has forms of direct employment of temporary salaried civil servants within departments. Peter Wilkinson, managing director of passenger services, who was hired permanently in 2014 to improve the rail franchise, will receive $265,000.

Candidates for the new position could be drawn from senior management positions at Network Rail, such as Alex Hynes, who already runs Scotland's railways as a more integrated system, all earning around 330,000 a year.

The DfT has not confirmed or denied these measures, but government sources said they would ensure value for money for taxpayers.

