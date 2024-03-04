Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to meet US leaders | Israel's War on Gaza News





Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, is expected to meet senior Biden administration officials during a visit to the United States.

The meetings expected starting Monday reportedly angered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and appeared to signal a growing division in Tel Aviv as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.

Gantz, a former army chief and defense minister, will be received by Vice President Kamala Harris, in what is seen as a sign of the White House's growing frustration with Netanyahu. Gantz will also speak with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to his centrist National Unity party.

On Tuesday, Gantz will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who called on Netanyahu to allow more aid to pass to ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza, where famine now threatens, according to the United Nations.

Israel and the United States also disagree on what governance of the enclave will look like after the war.

Strengthened links

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, who was apparently unaware of the trip until Gantz called him on Friday, made it clear to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel has only one Prime Minister.

The Israeli embassy in Washington was reportedly ordered not to facilitate this unauthorized trip.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously to the Associated Press news agency, said the visit was intended to strengthen ties with the United States, build support for Israel's war on Gaza and push Hamas to release all Israeli prisoners.

Reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, Al Jazeera's Willem Marx said a source close to Gantz revealed that the politician did not instigate the visit, nor was she entirely at the invitation of American officials.

Clearly, some in the United States would like to open a different line of communication with someone at the heart of the Israeli government's decision-making process, Marx said.

Gantz, as a member of the war cabinet, believes it is his responsibility to try to open that line given the very publicly rocky relationship between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu over the past few months.

US priorities in the region are increasingly hampered by Netanyahu's ultranationalist majority cabinet. Gantz's party, which joined the government in October when the war cabinet was established, presents a counterweight that appears more closely aligned with Washington's position, although it continues to support Israel with military supplies.

The United States has always been busy trying to reach a truce, and Israel and Hamas are currently negotiating a possible new deal that includes a pause in fighting and the release of prisoners. He also urged Netanyahu to avoid a planned attack on the southern Gaza town of Rafah and to pave the way for an increase in food and medical supplies.

In what is seen as a rare public rebuke of her ally, Harris called in a statement Sunday for an immediate pause in the fighting in Gaza and reiterated her call for more aid to be allowed into the besieged enclave.

What we see every day in Gaza is devastating, and our common humanity compels us to act.

Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks. pic.twitter.com/mst8N9HxKa

Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 3, 2024

The United States dropped aid into Gaza on Saturday, shortly after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians rushing to collect food from an Israeli-organized convoy, killing at least 115 people.

Airdrops have circumvented an aid delivery system hampered by Israeli restrictions, logistical problems and fighting in Gaza, but humanitarian officials say the method is far less effective than truck deliveries.

Polling Problems

Netanyahu's popularity has fallen significantly since the start of the war, with many in the country holding him responsible for his failure to prevent the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed 1,139 people and captured 250 others.

Israelis accuse his far-right government of reacting slowly during the attacks and say it left victims largely unsupported afterward.

Although most Israelis support the war, thousands of people demonstrated Saturday night to demand early elections, according to Israeli media.

A Palestinian child walks among the rubble of a house destroyed by Israeli bombings in Gaza City, March 3, 2024. [AFP]

An opinion poll by Israel's Channel 13 showed that 53 percent of Israelis believe political survival is what pushes Netanyahu to prolong the war in Gaza.

If elections were held today, according to the poll, Gantz's National Unity party would win 39 seats, compared to 17 for Netanyahu's Likud party. Yair Lapid's opposition Yesh Atid party, which has called on Netanyahu to resign, would get 12 seats.

Disagreements with the United States, Israel's biggest ally, have not helped Netanyahu hold on.

While the White House says it wants to see progress on the creation of a Palestinian state and an overhaul of Palestinian leadership in Gaza, Netanyahu and his government's hardliners oppose that vision.

Meanwhile, Gantz has remained vague on his views on a Palestinian state. Officials in his party have also questioned Netanyahu's handling of the war and his strategy for releasing captives.

If the politicians' visit to the United States helps advance the captive talks, it could strengthen his support base at home and probably on the international front.

