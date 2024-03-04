British minister considers ban on MPs contacting pro-Palestinian and climate protesters | protest





Ministers are considering proposals to ban MPs and councilors from taking part in groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Extinction Rebellion and Stop Oil.

The plan, put forward by John Woodcock, the government's adviser on political violence, calls for mainstream political leaders to instruct their representatives to use a zero-tolerance approach against groups that use destructive tactics or fail to stop hate at marches. They say they do.

Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly will discuss the proposals as part of a review conducted by Woodcock, a former Labor MP and current cross-bench peer Lord Walney. am.

The Prime Minister was criticized by human rights groups for warning about domestic forces seeking to divide us in a hastily prepared speech in Downing Street on Friday. On Wednesday he was accused of exaggerating tensions at protests after warning of mob rule in Britain.

In a video of his impromptu speech, Rishi Sunak said these were extremists who were trying to divide us.

In an article published in the Sun on Sunday, Walney wrote: My review into political violence will be formally submitted to the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary. In this piece, I call on leaders of all mainstream political parties to take a zero-tolerance approach to threats to our democracy.

So Rishi and Kheer [Starmer] Members of parliament and lawmakers should be told not to contact anyone in the PSC until they get their house in order and eliminate the hatred surrounding the march.

The proposal is politically convenient for the government because, if accepted, it will put further pressure on the Labor leader over the party's stance on pro-Palestinian protests.

Several sitting Labor MPs attended the PSC event, including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Labor refused to suspend MPs who attended the event, despite calls from senior Conservatives to do so, on the grounds that the PSC was not a banned organisation.

The Tories have previously engaged in talks with Extinction Rebellion, including Level Up secretary Michael Gove. Michael Gove's department is studying the definition of extremism as part of its briefing. Ministers are considering expanding the new definition to include groups whose actions undermine British institutions, as previously reported by the Observer.

Gove met Extinction Rebellion when he was environment secretary in 2019 and has since said he shares their high ideals for tackling the climate crisis.

Starmer came under pressure to allow Labor leaders more freedom to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza after George Galloway's decisive by-election victory on Thursday in Rochdale, where 18% of the population is Muslim. You are already receiving it.

Many within the Labor Party believe this refers to the anger felt by Muslims about the party's position on Israel. The shadow frontrunner questioned whether Labor leaders had done enough to dispel false stories about pro-Palestinian marches.

We spoke to the Guardian about Rishi's cowardice and how long it took him to stop and put a stop to the messages of hate spewing from the likes of Lee Anderson and Suella Braverman.

But what is the difference between what Labor said about these protests and what the Conservatives said? We cannot allow pro-Palestinian protesters to be dehumanized as Labor.

Another shadow frontrunner said: The anger we have seen is about the extreme asymmetry of this war. It is a completely dominant force against its relatively weakly armed opponents.

People were disgusted by the October attacks, but my frustration is that for many years our Labor Party has not paid the attention it deserves to the situation in Gaza. Leadership must address this issue as quickly as possible.

Asked whether Walney was right and whether MPs should cut ties with the group, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that MPs should be careful about their links with individuals or organisations.

But it is important to emphasize that the right to protest is an important fundamental right in our democracy, she said. This means that people will participate in marches or protests that politicians disagree with. But it's part of our democracy and it's really precious.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are considering the report’s recommendations very carefully and will respond in due course.”

A poll by More in Common, commissioned by the Together Coalition, found that a significant portion of the public harbors anti-Muslim sentiments after a week of anti-Muslim comments from senior politicians dominating headlines.

Research has shown that 21% of Britons have a negative view of Muslims. This figure is higher than that of any other race except Travellers.

The survey found that 9% of Britons had negative attitudes towards Jews, 8% towards black/Caribbean people and 7% towards Christians.

59% of those surveyed thought it was possible to be British and Muslim. However, 27% said they would be uncomfortable with their loved one planning to marry a Muslim, and 42% believed British Muslims were more likely to be loyal to a Muslim country than to the UK.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, said: There is a lot to worry about in this poll, but the positive news is that prejudice against the identity groups we tested is not formed by the majority of the public.

